India sees 43% decline in FDI inflows in 2023, drops to 15th spot

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to India plummeted by 43 per cent in 2023 to $28 billion amid a global FDI decline of 2 per cent, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday. While India dropped to the 15th spot in 2023 from the eighth position in 2022 in terms of FDI inflows, it remained in the top five for both kinds of FDI—greenfield projects and international project finance deals.

“While the prospects for FDI remain challenging in 2024, modest growth for the full year appears possible,” the report said on global trends, citing the easing of financial conditions and concerted efforts towards investment facilitation—a prominent feature of national policies and international agreements.

In 2022, India’s FDI inflows rose by 10 per cent to $49 billion. Compared to the previous year, India slipped one spot to become the fourth largest host country for greenfield projects announcements in 2023. It continued to be second in international project deals. In terms of FDI outflows, India’s rank grew from 23rd in 2022 to 20th spot in 2023.





ALSO READ: Net FDI in India improves to $4 billion in April, says RBI bulletin The UNCTAD report said that among the top 20 host economies, the largest absolute drops in FDI inflows were registered in France, Australia, China, the United States, and India.

A press statement by UNCTAD said that developed countries were strongly affected by financial transactions of multinational enterprises, partly due to efforts to implement a global minimum tax rate on the profits of these corporations.

FDI in developing Asia fell by 8 per cent to $621 billion, the report said, with China, the second-largest FDI recipient in the world, seeing a rare decline in inflows. “Sizeable declines were recorded in India and in West and Central Asia,” the UNCTAD report said.

Among liberalisation initiatives, the report said that India permitted foreign lawyers and law firms to “practice foreign law within the country.”

The report also noted that India is among the countries that rolled out national strategies or frameworks on sustainable finance, underscoring a trend towards a growing commitment among countries to adopt a systematic approach to policy making in this area.





Inflows declined in more than half of the top 20 countries



RANK in 2023 Country FDI inflows 2022 (Billion dollars) FDI inflows 2023 (Billion dollars) 1 US (1) 332 311 2 China(2) 189 163 3 Singapore (3) 141 160 4 Hong Kong, China (4) 110 113 5 Brazil (6) 73 66 6 Canada (9) 46 50 7 France (5) 76 42 8 Germany (17) 27 37 9 Mexico (12) 36 36 10 Spain (10) 45 36 15 India (8) 49 28

(x) rank in 2022 India, along with Bangladesh, China, Singapore, and Thailand, released policies to support the banking industry in integrating sustainable development considerations into operations, covering sustainable deposits, sustainable loans, and green credits, the report highlighted.

Source: UNCTAD