Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India will not allow rerouting of domestic goods from UAE to US, says Goyal

India will not allow rerouting of domestic goods from UAE to US, says Goyal

He said that if Indian goods come to UAE and are sent to other Asian countries or African nations, or other parts of the region, declaring that they are made in India, it will be a very welcome step

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports and 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will not encourage or allow rerouting of domestic goods from the UAE to the US.

He said that if Indian goods come to the UAE and are sent to other Asian countries or African nations, or other parts of the region, declaring that they are made in India, it will be a very welcome step.

India will be looking at creating such pathways, he told reporters here.

Goyal is here for the 13th India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI).

"We do not encourage any Indian exporters to trans-ship goods to America. So at no point in time would we like to see or encourage or even allow Indian exports to go to America from the UAE," he said.

 

Also Read

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

Experts resurrect Census Bureau advisory committee axed by Trump admin

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Eight injured, four critical in shooting at Minneapolis homeless camp

An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, August 13, 2025 | REUTERS

Scarborough Shoal: What makes it strategic? What is China planning there?

Donald Trump, Trump

Three killed in US strike against Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists', says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposes half-yearly corporate result filing; snubs quarterly trend

The remarks are important as the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering Washington. It is expected to impact exports of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, leather and textiles.

Earlier, the commerce ministry had suggested to Indian exporters not to export their goods to the US through countries which are facing lower tariffs than India.

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports and 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade.

The India-US bilateral trade in goods and services stood at USD 191 billion. It is planned to double it to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Established in 2013, the task force has served as a vital platform for promoting trade and investment ties, identifying new opportunities and resolving investor issues.

The free trade agreement between India and the UAE, which came into force in May 2022, has nearly doubled bilateral merchandise trade from USD 43.3 billion in 2020-21 to USD 83.7 billion in 2023-24.

The UAE is the seventh largest investor in India. The country has received USD 24 billion in foreign direct investment from April 2000 to June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

India, US may resolve tariff talks in next couple of months: CEA Nageswaran

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee slips to 88.13 as hawkish Fed cut ends four-day winning streak

Mining at Copper World project

Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise miningpremium

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Tariff issue with US may be resolved in 8-10 weeks: CEA Nageswaran

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

EU unveils new agenda for India, but energy ties with Russia cast shadow

Topics : United States trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon