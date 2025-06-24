Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian carriers hit by Iran-led airspace closures after US base strike

Air India, IndiGo and others face rerouting and cancellations as airspace closures across West Asia after Iran's missile attack impact routes to Europe and North America

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian carriers are grappling with severe operational disruptions after Iran launched missile strikes on the US military base in Qatar late Monday, prompting airspace closures for several hours across parts of West Asia.
 
Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait shut down their skies in the hours following the attack, forcing airlines to cancel, divert or delay flights through these vital transit corridors. By Tuesday morning, most Gulf countries—including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE—had reopened their airspace following reports of a de-escalation and a ceasefire.
 
However, Iran’s airspace remained closed, continuing to disrupt flight paths for carriers connecting India
