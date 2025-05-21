Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's Russian oil imports hit 10-month high on strong ESPO demand

India's Russian oil imports hit 10-month high on strong ESPO demand

More ESPO was offered to India as Chinese state-owned companies continue shunning sanctioned crudes and crude quotas are running tight for Chinese independent refiners, analysts said

oil industry, crude oil

The purchases took place prior to the latest sanctions by the EU and Britain on Moscow's

Reuters SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Russian crude oil imports will hit close to 1.8 million barrels per day in May, the highest in 10 months, ship tracking data from Kpler showed, after refiners snapped up more light grades such as ESPO Blend.

The robust demand for the lighter Russian grades in the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer is expected to last into July as Indian refiners ordered more than 10 cargoes of June-loading ESPO crude last week, traders said.

The purchases took place prior to the latest sanctions by the EU and Britain on Moscow's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and financial firms.

 

India's strong demand has led to a rebound in spot premiums for ESPO cargoes delivered to China, the biggest buyer of the crude exported from the Far East port of Kozmino.

Crude distillation unit shutdowns at India's major refineries Reliance Industries and MRPL have increased import requirements for feedstock at fluid catalytic crackers on favorable margins, said Jay Shah, a senior oil analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy.

Also Read

crude oil, oil

India's Russian oil imports hit 10-month high on strong ESPO crude demand

Oil, Oil tankers, Tankers

India to invest $10 billion in homegrown oil tanker fleet by 2040

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

India's vegetable oil imports dip 32% in April on lower palm oil demand

opec

Russian oil drives Opec share in India's imports to record low, data shows

India China trade export

China buys more Indian rapeseed meal after tariff on Canadian imports

He added that some of these cargoes were delivered under a long-term deal between Reliance Industries and Rosneft, noting that cargoes arriving at the western Sikka port for the Indian refiner have increased since the beginning of the year.

A source at an Indian refiner, who recently bought some volumes of the light sweet crude, said: "ESPO oil is available in good quantities in the market. Traders are charging a premium of about 50 cents to Dubai prices."

Another source said ESPO delivered to India is currently trading at a premium of between 50 cents and $1 per barrel to Dubai prices.

More ESPO was offered to India as Chinese state-owned companies continue shunning sanctioned crudes and crude quotas are running tight for Chinese independent refiners, analysts said.

India's demand has pushed up ESPO prices for China, traders said.

Offers for July-loading cargoes stood at around $2 per barrel premiums for delivery to Chinese ports, up from the $1.50-$1.70 a barrel traded for June-loading cargoes, traders said.

More From This Section

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

Fresh formal hiring up 2% in March after three-month decline: EPFO data

CEO FSSAI, FSSAI, Food security, food inflation

Responsibility on food firms to pack micronutrients, says FSSAI chief

Premiumspectrum

Freeing up 6GHz band to hurt 5G expansion, telecom operators may tell DoT

PremiumIT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control

Evolve or perish: Agentic AI set to disrupt software testing roles

Cairn Oil & Gas

India cuts gas power capacity as idle plants turn permanently unusable

Topics : India oil imports Russia Oil production India Russia Indian oil demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon