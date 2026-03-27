Forex reserves fall for third week, down over $30 billion in March

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $11.41 billion to $698.35 billion during the week ended March 20, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) showed. In the last three weeks, forex reserves fell by $30.14 billion.

The total reserves contracted due to a fall in gold reserves, which declined by $13.49 billion to $117.19 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, foreign currency assets rose by $2.13 billion to $557.69 billion during the period.

Foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation in non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound sterling, and yen, held as part of foreign exchange reserves.

Economists said that while reserve levels remain comfortable, underlying pressures are building due to the large net short dollar position of the RBI in the rupee forward market. “The current forex reserves have an import cover of 11 months. However, after adjusting for forward positions, it is 9.4 months on forex less short positions,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global.

Till January, the dollar deficit in the forward book was $67.8 billion. Market participants expect the dollar deficit to have ballooned to about $100 billion by March so far.

“With the current FX reserves, the RBI retains the ability to defend the rupee, but such defence can no longer be indiscriminate,” said Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist and economist, ANZ.

The rupee has depreciated over 4 per cent in March against the dollar. In the current financial year, the Indian unit fell 9.85 per cent, the worst fall since FY12.

“A large FX forward book puts pressure; also, the foreign currency assets in the FX reserves have eased. Valuation effects due to gold selloff are also negative. This means the central bank will have to be selective in picking when it wants to deploy FX reserves, primarily to smooth volatility and not defend any level since high oil prices are a macro risk, not just a market risk,” Nim said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down $65 million at $18.63 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was up by $19 million at $4.83 billion.

IDFC First Bank, in a report, said that if the current West Asia crisis persists, it will put pressure on foreign exchange reserve adequacy, both due to RBI’s dollar sales and revaluation losses. “The drain on FX reserves will be from RBI’s dollar selling as well as revaluation loss. The latter takes place during periods of dollar strength, a rise in US Treasury yields, and a fall in gold prices. Indeed, in the past, during risk-off periods, we have seen revaluation loss of around $20 billion per year,” the report said.

“The import cover (spot plus forward book) is estimated at 7.2 months as of March 2027,” the report added.

Economists said that another factor affecting forex reserve adequacy is the size of imports. At crude oil prices of $90 per barrel, India’s import bill is projected at $911 billion in FY27, up from $814 billion in FY26. Going forward, if the crisis persists, FY27 balance of payments deficit could be $40 billion. This implies that FX reserves at the end of March 2027 could be $636 billion.