Home / Economy / News / Maha govt to give additional Rs 50k subsidy for rural homes under PMAY

Maha govt to give additional Rs 50k subsidy for rural homes under PMAY

The PMAY scheme aims to address housing shortages across urban and rural areas by focusing on economically weaker sections and low-income groups

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government will give an additional subsidy of Rs 50,000 for homes in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which will take the total funding to Rs 2.1 lakh per household, state minister Jayakumar Gore said on Sunday.

The state rural development minister said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved decision and provision for the subsidy has been made in the budget for 2025-26.  Speaking in Dharashiv, he said, "The state government has decided to provide Rs 50,000 as an additional subsidy for the beneficiaries of PM awas yojana. With this, total financial support for a beneficiary would reach up to Rs 2.1 lakh. The state government will bear the cost of this additional subsidy." Gore also highlighted the government's commitment to complete 20 lakh housing units within a year, asserting that many individuals will soon see their dream to own homes realised.  "The first tranche for 10 lakh housing units was distributed yesterday in the presence of Union minister Amit Shah. Maharashtra has received the largest target in the country of 20 lakh homes. In the first 45 days of a 100-day programme laid down by the state government, approval has been granted for 100 per cent housing applications. First instalment has been disbursed to 10 lakh households," he informed. In the next 15 days, the government will begin distributing funds for the remaining 10 lakh homes, Gore said.  The PMAY scheme aims to address housing shortages across urban and rural areas by focusing on economically weaker sections and low-income groups. The programme operates on a demand-driven basis, allowing states and union territories to approve projects based on identified eligible beneficiaries.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra PMAY

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

