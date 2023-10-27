close
Mobile phones, auto parts top cargo items at Jaipur airport in September

Surprisingly, human hair also comes in the top category

cargo

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Ethnic items, which used to be an integral part of any cargo operation in Jaipur, have taken a back seat in September, according to airport officials. In their place, mobile phones and auto parts are the top items sent out of the cargo terminal during the month.

Surprisingly, human hair also comes in the top category.

“The domestic cargo terminal, which was inaugurated in August, handled 1,233 tonnes of cargo (821 tonnes outbound and 412 tonnes inbound) in September. This is higher compared to August, which saw 1,131 tonnes of cargo,” a Jaipur airport official said.

Apart from these, items like e-commerce goods, perishable items, biological items, handicrafts, garments, postal and packed food containers were other items that saw significant numbers, he added.

Likewise, inbound cargo included e-commerce items of 87.3 tonnes and valuables of around 25.3 tonnes.

The new domestic cargo unit, with a capacity of 2,300 tonnes per month, was inaugurated at Jaipur International Airport on August 1.

Giving details, the official said the new cargo unit covers an area of 550 square metres and includes three truck bays (two for outbound cargo and one for inbound), three dock levellers, and two forklifts.

The official said the new cargo unit has separate office spaces for airlines, a strong room, cold storage, and a dangerous goods storage area.

He added that the cargo unit also has two X-Ray baggage inspection systems and one explosive-detection equipment to screen the goods received and dispatched.

Topics : Mobile phones Cargo industry Auto parts

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

