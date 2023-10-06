Monetary policy: RBI expects banks to further transmit repo rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, expects banks to transmit the complete impact of the repo rate hike to customers as the transmission has not been complete.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022. Meanwhile, the domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the fourth consecutive time on Friday.

“The transmission of the 250 basis points increase in the policy repo rate to bank lending and deposit rates is still incomplete. Hence, the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. The MPC remains highly alert and prepared to undertake timely policy measures, as may be necessary, to align inflation to the target and anchor inflation expectations,” Governor Das said during the monetary policy statement.

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh deposits of scheduled commercial banks and the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh loans have increased by 233 bps and 196 bps respectively in the current tightening cycle. The corresponding increase in outstanding term deposit rates and outstanding lending rates is even lower at 157 bps and 112 bps, respectively.

“The deposit repricing is still ongoing for the banking system. As the deposit repricing happens, it will feed into the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) which in turn will be passed on to the loans through higher lending rates. Since May 2022, MCLRs have been inching up, but there is still some ground to cover on this front," said Karan Gupta, Director at India Ratings.

Market participants believe that the transmission did not happen because the surplus liquidity in the banking system was high due to several reasons, including the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 note.

“Liquidity overhang was caused by the return of Rs 2000 banknotes to the banking system, RBI’s surplus transfer to the government, pick up in government spending, and capital inflows,” the RBI said on Friday.

According to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, bond market veteran and founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP, “The banks had surplus liquidity with them. The transmission did not happen even in the 10-year bond yield. With a 250 basis point hike, the yield could have touched 8 per cent.”