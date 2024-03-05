Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

More than 2,500 fraud connections being cut daily, say DoT officials

DoT working on grievance redress portal

Online Fraud

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoTs’) Sanchar Sathi portal is discontinuing more than 2,500 fraudulent connections on a daily basis, officials said on Monday. 

The portal, launched last year, is the government's primary tool to protect mobile phone users from frauds.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sanchar Saathi detects fraudulent connections and triggers re-verification. Failing to reverify, the number is disconnected. 
Questions have been raised on the process followed by the government. But the DoT claims the established process of built-in checks and balances has resulted in zero complaints or grievances till date against the portal. 
 
The portal will launch an app version soon. However, the DoT is working on introducing a grievance redressal portal to report connections disconnected by mistake through the Sanchar Sathi portal, the DoT officials said. 
 
The department is also working with the Reserve Bank of India and the Department of Financial Services to return the amount present in the fraudulent accounts back to the citizens, officials said. This amount sums up to around Rs 1,008 crore, the officials added.

Chart

Also Read

FASTag KYC last date today: Check how to update and documents required here

FASTag KYC update 2024: Things to know about documents needed for KYC

Central Depository Services India to inspect Paytm Money's KYC process

Indian banks to enhance KYC standards with multi-level verification

SBI-backed payment aggregator Cashfree unveils first no-code KYC link

Bloomberg to add Indian bonds to emerging market indices in January 2025

Govt notifies FDI norms for space; move may bring in $44 bn by 2033

RBI bars JM Financial from financing against debentures and shares

Banking system liquidity goes into surplus mode after three months

Slowdown in growth in new orders, output drags services PMI in Feb to 60.6

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Department of Telecommunications KYC financial services Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon