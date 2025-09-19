Net direct tax collections up 9% to Rs 10.82 trillion till Sept 17: CBDT

Net direct tax collection till September 17 in FY26 grew 9.18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10.82 trillion, aided by a significant reduction in refunds, according to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
Of this, non-corporate tax—which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons—rose 13.67 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.83 trillion.
Net corporate tax during the same period increased 4.93 per cent to Rs 4.72 trillion, while securities transaction tax (STT) inched up 0.57 per cent to Rs 26,305.72 crore, the data showed.
Gross direct tax collections grew 3.39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12.43 trillion, while refunds dipped sharply by 23.87 per cent to Rs 1.60 trillion. Corporate refunds accounted for the bulk, totalling Rs 1.23 trillion, up 13.13 per cent, while refunds to non-corporate taxpayers fell 63.39 per cent to Rs 37,306.72 crore.
Of the total gross direct tax, corporate tax amounted to Rs 5.95 trillion, non-corporate tax contributed Rs 6.20 trillion, STT stood at Rs 26,305.72 crore, and other taxes totalled Rs 297.13 crore.
According to Samir Kanabar, partner at EY, the government had frontloaded refunds in the first quarter, so a similar outgo cannot be expected in the second. He added that the moderation in gross direct tax collections also reflects weaker corporate profitability and higher capital expenditure, which has increased depreciation claims.
Advance tax collections registered moderate growth of 2.90 per cent till September 17 of FY26. Advance tax is paid by individuals and businesses in four instalments within specific due dates—June 15, September 15, December 15, and March 15. Non-corporate advance tax declined 7.30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96,783.94 crore, while corporate advance tax rose 6.11 per cent to Rs 3.52 trillion during the same period.
“The moderation in gross direct tax growth to 3.39 per cent can be attributed to two key factors—a slowdown in non-corporate advance tax payments, which declined by over 7 per cent, and the base effect of strong collections in the previous year. While corporate advance tax has grown steadily, the muted growth in STT and significant contraction in refunds to non-corporates also point to uneven momentum across taxpayer categories,” said Hitesh Sawhney, Partner at PwC.
This suggests that while the corporate sector is holding steady, consumption-linked and individual tax flows are under some pressure, he added.
According to Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory, with the substantial reduction in individual income taxes for FY25–26, non-corporate advance taxes have declined by around 7 per cent. “Also, on account of very strict monitoring of deductions in the ITRs this year, driven by heightened disclosures, refunds are being closely scrutinised before release and hence non-corporate refunds have almost dropped to one-third year-on-year,” Jalan said.
The Centre is estimated to collect Rs 25.2 trillion as direct taxes in FY26. Net direct tax collection in FY25 grew 13.57 per cent to Rs 22.26 trillion, surpassing the budgeted target of Rs 22.07 trillion.