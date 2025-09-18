Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax revenue jumps 9% to ₹10.82 trillion till September 17

Net direct tax revenue jumps 9% to ₹10.82 trillion till September 17

Refund issuances dropped 24% to ₹1.61 trillion between April 1 and September 17

India’s net direct tax collection, with refunds adjusted, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11 of FY25.

During the period, corporate advance tax collection increased 6.11 per cent to over Rs 3.52 lakh crore. However, non-corporate advance tax mop-up declined 7.30 per cent to Rs 96,784 crore. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net direct tax collection grew 9.18 per cent so far this fiscal to over Rs 10.82 lakh crore due to higher advance tax mop-up from corporates and slower refunds.

Refund issuances dropped 24 per cent to Rs 1.61 lakh crore between April 1 and September 17.

During the period, corporate advance tax collection increased 6.11 per cent to over Rs 3.52 lakh crore. However, non-corporate advance tax mop-up declined 7.30 per cent to Rs 96,784 crore.

Between April 1 and September 17, net corporate tax collection stood at over Rs 4.72 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.50 lakh crore in the same period in 2024.

 

Non-corporate tax, which includes individuals and HUFs, mop-up so far this fiscal stood at about Rs 5.84 lakh crore, up from over Rs 5.13 lakh crore in the same period of the last year.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bumper payout to help offset shortfall in tax revenues, say analysts

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

US may cut tariff to 10-15%, penal duty likely to go: CEA Nageswaran

SL vs AFG

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Mujeeb gets Perera; SL lose their 3rd wicket

Humayun's Tomb | File Image

Datanomics: SC gives ASI edge as Waqf stakes claim on 7% of monumentspremium

Vaishnaw

Airbus sourcing over $1 bn components from 100 India suppliers: Vaishnaw

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collection stood at Rs 26,306 crore so far this fiscal, up from Rs 26,154 crore in the year-ago period.

Net direct tax collection, which includes personal income tax and corporate tax, recorded a 9.18 per cent growth year-on-year to Rs 10.82 lakh crore till September 17 this fiscal. It was over Rs 9.91 lakh crore a year ago.

Gross direct tax collection, before adjusting refunds, stood at over Rs 12.43 lakh crore till September 17 this fiscal, a 3.39 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Fiscal discipline must to promote growth: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee slips to 88.13 as hawkish Fed cut ends four-day winning streak

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

FMCG companies can drive growth by leveraging brand equity: Reportpremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India will not allow rerouting of domestic goods from UAE to US, says Goyal

Mining at Copper World project

Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise miningpremium

Topics : Tax Revenues Net direct tax collections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon