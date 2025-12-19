Net direct tax collections up 8% in FY26 to ₹17.04 trn till December 17

The Centre’s net direct tax collections grew 8 per cent in FY26 to Rs 17.04 trillion up to December 17, lower than the 12.6 per cent growth assumed in the FY26 Budget, according to provisional data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
This is despite 13.5 per cent, or Rs 46,430 crore, lower refunds compared to the same period in the preceding financial year. The largest dip in refunds (24.2 per cent) was in non-corporate tax, which includes personal income tax (PIT) payers, while corporate tax refunds dipped 4.4 per cent during the same period.
Gross direct tax collections during the April 1-December 17 period rose 4.16 per cent to Rs 2 trillion.
The Centre has budgeted Rs 25.2 trillion in net direct tax collections for FY26 and it has achieved 67.6 per cent of the target till December 17. In FY25, net direct taxes had risen 13.6 per cent to Rs 22.26 trillion, surpassing the Budget Estimate (BE).
Net corporate tax collections rose 10.5 per cent to Rs 8.17 trillion, while non-corporate tax collections — paid by individuals, Hindu undivided families (HUFs), firms, association of persons (AOPs), body of individuals (BOIs), and other entities — increased 6.4 per cent to Rs 8.47 trillion. Securities transaction tax (STT) contributed Rs 40,195 crore, marginally (0.2 per cent) higher than the same period in the preceding year, reflecting lacklustre equity market turnover.
Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, Deloitte India, said tax refund issuance has dropped much below last year’s numbers, while overall tax collections have grown marginally. “The drop in refunds is being attributed to a higher amount of screening of any fraudulent refund claims. Holding back refunds also accelerates litigation that the tax department can ill afford,” Sidhwa said.
Advance tax collections as of December 17 in FY26 rose 4.27 per cent, with advance corporate tax collections rising 7.98 per cent, while non-corporate advance tax collections dipped 6.49 per cent during the same period.
“Overall, the corporate advance tax increase signals good corporate earnings. Non-corporate advance tax collections have, however, declined possibly on the back of rate cuts for individuals given in the previous Budget,” Sidhwa added.
CBDT Chairman Ravi Agarwal last month said he is confident of achieving the direct tax collection target of Rs 25.2 trillion for FY26. Agarwal said the department has also begun reviewing cases where income tax refunds were claimed incorrectly, leading to a temporary halt in payouts until the checks are completed. The verification exercise is expected to be finished by the end of December.
Agarwal said the dip in refund numbers reflects fewer refund claims filed this year and some incorrect claims currently under reassessment.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd, said a pickup in refunds would weigh on the growth in net non-corporate tax collections in the remaining part of the fiscal. “Overall, ICRA expects a sizable miss in PIT collections relative to the FY26 Budget target of Rs 13.6 trillion, which entails a 15 per cent growth over the FY25 provisional number, whereas corporate tax collections are likely to broadly meet the FY26 BE. Higher dividends are likely to help offset a portion of the miss in tax collections in FY26,” she added.
Aakash Uppal, partner and leader - direct tax, BDO India, said the data suggests that while the economy remains stable, the pace of tax collections could vary depending on the performance of key sectors, particularly in the context of evolving US tariff policies and the proposed India–US trade deal.