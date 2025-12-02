Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Digitalisation, financial products call for global tax info exchange: FM

Digitalisation, financial products call for global tax info exchange: FM

Sitharaman said technological tools like artificial intelligence, along with judgement, should be used to ensure that tax information exchanged among jurisdictions leads to measurable outcomes

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

The role of the Global Forum in reviewing implementation, developing standards and supporting countries remains critical, she said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said with the growing digitalisation of the economy and emergence of new financial products, countries globally will have to cooperate with timely exchange of information, while ensuring fairness and public trust in the tax system.

Speaking at the 18th Global Forum Plenary meeting, Sitharaman said technological tools like artificial intelligence, along with judgement, should be used to ensure that tax information exchanged among jurisdictions leads to measurable outcomes.

The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes is a multilateral framework comprising 170 jurisdictions. It monitors and peer reviews the implementation of international standards on transparency and information exchange.

 

Stating that confidentiality and cybersecurity must be maintained with great care, the minister called for joint attention and cooperation to the new challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy, emergence of new financial products, and evolving structures of beneficial ownership.

"These are not challenges that any one country can address alone. They demand coordination, trust and timely exchange of relevant information," she said.

Also Read

Parliament Winter Session Updates

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹41k crore additional spending in FY26premium

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

FinMin does not advise LIC; its Adani investments as per SOPs: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹41,455 crore extra expenditure in FY26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Bills to replace GST compensation cess may be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday

The role of the Global Forum in reviewing implementation, developing standards and supporting countries remains critical, she said, adding that transparency can be both effective and fair when it is guided by clear rules, mutual respect and shared objectives.

"As work progresses, our collective task is to deepen current standards where necessary and, to ensure that exchanged information translates into measurable outcomes. The focus must remain on fairness, sustainability and public trust in the integrity of tax systems," Sitharaman said.

"We may come from different jurisdictions and traditions. But we are united by the shared purpose to ensure that lawful economic activity is encouraged, that evasion is discouraged'," the minister added.

Noting that voluntary compliance has strengthened in India over the last decade due to fairness and predictability in tax systems, the minister said India has been integrating exchanged information with broader analyses of compliance and risk.

She said technology and artificial intelligence offer opportunities to make sense of information in a timely and efficient way, but the key is "judgement, responsibility and a respect for procedure.

"Innovation must always walk hand in hand with accountability. It is that balance which gives systems strength and credibility," Sitharaman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Rupee falls 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against dollar in early trade

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

NSFI 2025-30: Strengthening last-mile access, improving financial services

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO disposes 99% of higher-pension cases under EPS after SC ruling

Microfinance

Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisionspremium

Life Insurance Corporation

Govt does not give LIC directions on its investment decisions: FinMin

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Digital economy Taxation Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon