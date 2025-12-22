Monday, December 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net FDI into India nearly doubles to $6.2 bn in April-October: RBI data

Net FDI into India nearly doubles to $6.2 bn in April-October: RBI data

Net FDI into India rose to $6.2 billion in April-October FY26 as repatriation fell to $31.65 billion, even as outward FDI increased to $20.5 billion, RBI data showed

Gross inward FDI was marginally up to $58.3 billion during the April-October period from $50.5 billion a year ago

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country nearly doubled to $6.2 billion during April-October from $3.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, chiefly on account of a decline in repatriation despite a rise in outward FDI. 
 
During this period, FDI remained higher than last year both in gross and net terms.
 
Gross inward FDI was marginally up to $58.3 billion during April-October from $50.5 billion a year ago.  It remained steady in October with Singapore, Mauritius and the United States accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest Monthly Bulletin.
 
 
In April-October this financial year, repatriation dropped to $31.65 billion from $33.2 billion a year ago while outward FDI rose to $20.5 billion from $14.06 billion.
 
According to the “State of the Economy” report, more than 60 per cent of FDI inflows were in financial services, followed by manufacturing, electricity, and communication services.
 
However, net FDI was negative in October, mainly due to high repatriation and outward FDI. Repatriation was marginally down at nearly $5 billion in October compared to $5.4 billion in the same month a year ago, while outward FDI increased to $3.90 billion from $1.89 billion in October last year.
 
“The key destinations for outward FDI were Singapore, followed by the US and the UAE (United Arab Emirates), together accounting for more than half of total outward FDI. Sector-specific breakdown suggests that around 90 per cent of outward FDI was in financial, insurance, and business services, followed by wholesale, retail trade and manufacturing,” the report said. 
 

Topics : FDI RBI foreign direct investments

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

