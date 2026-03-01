Net GST revenue rises 7.9% to ₹1.61 trillion in February: Govt data

The net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in February rose 7.9 per cent to Rs 1.61 trillion year-on-year, without factoring in GST compensation cess receipts, marking the highest growth rate in the last six months, according to government data released on Sunday.

In absolute numbers, the net GST revenue is the third highest in the last six months after January at Rs 1.70 trillion and October at Rs 1.69 trillion. So, speaking of sequential change, February’s collection declined by nearly 5.7 per cent, according to the data.

The Centre discontinued the compensation cess from February 1. The compensation cess of Rs 5,063 crore, as reported in the month of February, relates to transactions that occurred in January. Total GST refunds increased by 10.2 per cent, with domestic refunds declining by 5.3 per cent and import-related refunds rising by 26.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, gross GST revenue surged by 8.1 per cent to Rs 1.83 trillion, though sequentially it fell by 5.05 per cent, as in January the overall revenue stood at Rs 1.93 trillion. While gross revenues from imports increased by 17.2 per cent to Rs 0.47 trillion, gross revenues from domestic transactions grew by 5.3 per cent to Rs 1.83 trillion.

According to Saurabh Agarwal, partner with EY, India’s continued rise in GST collections, despite persistent global uncertainties, underscores the economy’s inherent resilience and expanding formalisation.

“Notably, the strong uptick in states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha and Ladakh reflects the deepening of economic activity across the country, signalling that growth is becoming more broad-based than ever,” Agarwal said.

It may be recalled that in September, the GST Council undertook a massive exercise of rate rationalisation to boost consumption and enable ease of doing business in the country.

“Domestic GST revenues continue to show resilience, while higher import-led IGST collections point to sustained trade activity. This is in the backdrop of the reduced rates post GST 2.0, reflecting strong and continued growth in domestic consumption,” said Mahesh Jaising, partner and indirect tax leader, Deloitte India.

As per Abhishek Jain, partner with KPMG, the data indicates steady economic momentum and improved compliance. The growth reflects a combination of resilient consumption supported by GST rate rationalisation, formalisation of businesses and better enforcement via technology-driven monitoring.