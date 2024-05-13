Business Standard
Over dozen states have higher inflation than national avg of 4.83% in April

The cost of living rose faster in 13 states in the last month compared to the national print of 4.83 per cent. Odisha registered the highest rate of inflation among the states at 7.11 per cent

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

More than a dozen states logged higher inflation numbers than the national average in April. The cost of living rose faster in 13 states in the last month compared with the national print of 4.83 per cent.

Odisha registered the highest rate of inflation among the states at 7.11 per cent, followed by Assam and Chhattigarh at 5.7 per cent each. Telangana, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Tamil Nadu — all of which have higher rates than the national average — have an inflation figure between 4.9 per cent and 5.7 per cent.
Of the nine states with lower retail inflation in April, Delhi had the lowest rate at 2.17 per cent. Other states with lower inflation rates include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and West Bengal (chart 1).

Emerging markets have shown a moderating inflation trend in recent months. According to the latest available figures, Russia has an inflation rate of 7.72 per cent — the highest in the grouping, followed by South Africa at 5.3 per cent, and Brazil at 3.69 per cent. Retail inflation rose slightly in China to 0.3 per cent in April (chart 2).  

Among the advanced economies, the inflation rate has been sticky (the UK) and rising (the US) as of March. (chart 3).


 
First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

