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Home / Economy / News / RBI extends export credit window till June 30 amid West Asia disruptions

RBI extends export credit window till June 30 amid West Asia disruptions

Central bank extends 450-day export credit facility for disbursals till June 30 to ease cash flow pressures amid disruptions caused by West Asia conflict

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Moreover, the RBI said the existing relaxation permitting exporters up to 15 months, from the earlier nine months, to realise and repatriate export proceeds will remain unchanged.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday extended the enhanced export credit window, allowing up to 450 days for pre- and post-shipment finance on disbursals made till June 30, due to persistent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, the central bank said in a release.
 
The facility, originally rolled out in November 2025 amid global trade and tariff-related uncertainties, was earlier valid for disbursals up to March 31, 2026.
 
“As part of the above measures, the period for realisation of both pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit was enhanced to 450 days for disbursals made till March 31, 2026. Given the continuing logistical disruptions due to the West Asia crisis, it has been decided to extend the enhanced export credit period of 450 days for all disbursals made till June 30, 2026,” the release said.
 
 
The central bank said it had received feedback from industry participants highlighting challenges in meeting export realisation timelines due to geopolitical tensions and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks.
 
Moreover, the RBI said the existing relaxation permitting exporters up to 15 months, from the earlier nine months, to realise and repatriate export proceeds will remain unchanged.
 
The instructions come into effect immediately and cover all regulated entities involved in export finance, including banks, co-operative lenders, factoring NBFCs, and all-India financial institutions.
 
The regulator said the step is intended to ease cash flow pressures on exporters and support continuity of trade operations amid an uncertain external environment, adding that it will keep a close watch on developments and respond as required.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India West Asia exporters

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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