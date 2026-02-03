Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI to start 3-day deliberations on interest rate from Wednesday

RBI to start 3-day deliberations on interest rate from Wednesday

The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will start its three-day brainstorming for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday in the backdrop of growth-focused Union Budget, low inflation and more recently the long-awaited India-US trade deal ending prolonged uncertainty on the external front.

Experts are of the view that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already reduced the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 125 basis points since last February, and may go for status on rates as there are no pressing concerns on either growth or inflation.

However, some are of the opinion that the central bank may go for one more rate to further borrowing cost.

 

The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.

"The MPC looks likely to hold on to the repo rate and this could also be the end of the rate-cutting cycle," Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist of Bank of Baroda, said.

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm receives RBI compounding order, company to pay Rs 18.76 lakh

RBI

RBI asks banks to stay open on March 31 to close FY26 govt accounts

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Balance sheets show good capex rise in some companies: DEA secretarypremium

government bond, bond market

Govt's FY27 borrowing plan pushes up yields higher; rupee gains

RBI

RBI shores up rupee after Budget underwhelms bond, equity investors

The reason is that the bond yields have probably indicated that there may be no let down now considering that the borrowing programme of the government in net terms is the same as last year, he said, adding that given the rather tight liquidity conditions, banks cannot reduce rates across the board.

"Therefore, a pause looks most likely. The RBI will be looking at measures to augment liquidity and while OMO and forex swaps will continue, there may also be consideration of lowering the CRR if needed," Sabnavis said.

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said notwithstanding the contours of the Union Budget, rating agency ICRA believes that a pause is warranted at this juncture to assess the upcoming retail inflation (CPI) data for January 2026 and the GDP data covering FY24 to FY26.

The CPI data for January 2026 is scheduled for release on February 12, using 2024 as the new base year, while the GDP data covering FY24 to FY26 is due for release on February 27, with 202223 as the base year.

"Together, these data series will help determine the prevailing growth-inflation mix and support formulating a fresh outlook," Nayar said.

Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi said benign inflation provides the RBI with scope to consider cutting rates.

"The Budget, too, remains non-inflationary due to fiscal restraint. Simultaneously, the economy is also doing well. Given these factors, the decision is likely to be a close call between holding or cutting rates.

"However, we lean towards a hold this time and the RBI may prefer to keep powder dry for future policy actions," he said.

In December, the RBI had reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent, after leaving it unchanged in the preceding two MPC meets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

India's exports to get boost with US cutting tariff: FM Nirmal Sitharaman

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

US tariff cut gives Indian medical devices an edge as China+1 gathers pacepremium

Samvardhana Motherson, Q2 results, auto components, operating margin, EV order book, brokerage estimates, greenfield projects

US-India tariff reset lifts engineering exports; auto components lead gainspremium

Trade exports

Falling Russian crude oil imports drag down pvt ports' growth to 2% in FY26premium

Piyush Goyal

Trade deal details being finalised; agri, dairy sectors protected: Goyal

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI interest rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance