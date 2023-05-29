Delhi HC rejects plea against RBI, SBI notice on exchange of Rs 2,000 notes



The court had reserved orders in case on May 23. The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea challenging a part of Reserve Bank of India(RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) notification for exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any identity proof or requisition slip.



BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who filed the plea, said that he has not challenged the RBI notification for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes as a currency from circulation as a whole, but has only challenged the provision allowing exchange of the notes without any identity proof. Senior Advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for RBI, had said in the last hearing that the notification was a statutory exercise and not demonetisation.



It is necessary to state that RBI admits in para-2 that total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation have declined from Rs 6.73 trillion to 3.62 trillion, of which 3.11 trillion has reached either individuals’ lockers or has otherwise been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias & corrupt people," the petition stated. "The petitioner is filing this PIL under Article 226 seeking a declaration that the RBI Notification dated 19.05.2023 (Annexure-1) and SBI Notification dated 20.05.2023 (Annexure-2), which permit exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof, is arbitrary, irrational and offends Articles 14, hence, inoperative," the plea said.

Also Read Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23? Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youths in FY24 India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan



"The facility of exchanging Rs 2,000 (extended) to all members of the public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip," SBI said in a circular on May 20. SBI told all its branches that no form or identity proof is required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes.