Decoded: What is 'sunset clause', why India may seek one in US trade deal?

India may seek a sunset clause in its proposed interim trade agreement with the United States (US), Business Standard reported. The step comes as New Delhi weighs the risks of committing to a trade arrangement while Washington's tariff policies remain in flux.

The discussion also follows a recent decision by the European Parliament to insert a sunset clause into legislation implementing the tariff elements of the EU-US trade arrangement. The provision requires the arrangement to expire on December 31, 2029, unless both sides agree to extend it.

But what exactly is a sunset clause, and why is India considering one?

What is a sunset clause?

A sunset clause is a provision that causes an agreement, law or treaty to lapse automatically after a specified period unless the parties decide to renew or extend it. Early mentions of such a clause are found in the philosophical writings of Plato.

According to a European Parliament study on sunset clauses in international law, such provisions define the duration of a legal arrangement, making it temporary rather than open-ended. The study notes that sunset clauses provide that a treaty expires automatically either on a fixed date or after a predetermined period of time. It describes them as a mechanism that sets the duration and automatic expiration of legal provisions.

ALSO READ: India may seek sunset clause in US trade pact amid tariff concerns Unlike most trade agreements, which typically remain in force indefinitely unless one side withdraws, a sunset clause creates a built-in expiry date and requires governments to reassess whether the arrangement should continue.

Why is the clause in the spotlight?

The issue gained prominence after the European Parliament approved legislation implementing tariff-related elements of the EU-US trade arrangement while adding a sunset provision.

Under the arrangement, the European Commission must begin a comprehensive review by June 30, 2029, examining the agreement's impact on industry, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as changes in trade flows with third countries. Unless both sides agree to continue the arrangement, it will expire at the end of 2029.

The provision allows the European Union to reassess its tariff concessions in light of future US trade policies before deciding whether to extend the arrangement.

Why may India want one?

As reported by Business Standard , India may seek a similar provision in its proposed interim trade agreement with Washington.

The reported rationale is linked to uncertainty surrounding future US tariff actions.

The Trump administration is currently pursuing multiple Section 301 trade investigations. One proposed measure would impose a 10 per cent tariff on countries such as Indonesia and Pakistan under a forced-labour investigation, while India could face a 12.5 per cent rate. The proposal is still subject to public consultation and hearings before any final decision.

Another Section 301 investigation involving allegations of structural excess capacity is yet to be concluded, which could further create uncertainty over the tariff regime that may eventually apply to several trading partners, including India.

Officials have maintained that India is seeking a trade arrangement that preserves a comparative advantage over competing economies. Against that backdrop, a sunset clause could provide an opportunity to revisit the agreement if tariff structures or market access conditions change significantly after the deal is signed.

How is a sunset clause different from a review clause?

A review clause and a sunset clause are not the same.

A review clause allows governments to periodically assess how an agreement is functioning. A sunset clause goes further by attaching an expiry date to the arrangement.

In practical terms, a review clause permits discussions on whether changes are needed. A sunset clause requires governments to actively decide whether the agreement should continue; otherwise, it expires automatically.

What could it mean for the India-US deal?

If incorporated into the proposed interim agreement, a sunset clause would make the arrangement subject to a future reassessment rather than leaving it in force indefinitely.

The European Parliament's study on sunset clauses suggested that they can serve several public-policy objectives, including addressing temporary issues and preserving policy flexibility. At the same time, the study cautioned that the design of such clauses can have long-term implications for future policymakers.

For India, the clause would effectively act as a safeguard, allowing both sides to revisit the terms of the arrangement after a fixed period if trade conditions, tariff structures or broader economic circumstances change.