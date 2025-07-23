Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US-Indonesia trade deal shows risks of pressure, India must be wary: GTRI

US-Indonesia trade deal shows risks of pressure, India must be wary: GTRI

Indonesia gave up far more than it gained, removing 99 per cent of its tariffs on US goods

trade, import, export, container, shipping

The US-Indonesia trade pact reflects how Washington's pressure tactics can compel countries to cut tariffs | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US-Indonesia trade pact reflects how Washington's pressure tactics can compel countries to cut tariffs, commit to large purchases, and loosen regulatory control, and India should tread cautiously in ongoing trade talks to avoid similar concessions, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

Indonesia gave up far more than it gained, removing 99 per cent of its tariffs on US goods, agreeing to buy $22.7 billion in American products, and weakening important rules that protected its industries, food safety, and digital space, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

"India now faces similar US demands, including allowing remanufactured goods, opening up agriculture and dairy, accepting genetically modified (GM) feed, and adopting US rules on digital trade and product standards," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

 

He added that accepting American standards on cars, medical devices, or food, without any guarantee of reciprocity, would put India's consumers at risk. 

"Handing over control of data under the name of digital trade would give foreign companies power over India's digital future. India must stay alert. Any trade agreement should be based on clear, public assessments of costs and benefits," Srivastava said.

Also Read

Exports, Export

28 states, UTs form export strategy to promote outbound shipments: Official

PremiumExports, Export

Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth

Electronics exports up 47% in April-June quarter, led by US, UAE, China

PremiumUS trade deals, India trade policy, US India relations

India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US

India sees $52.3 bn services surplus in Q3 FY25; offsets goods deficit

India sees $52.3 bn services surplus in Q3 FY25; offsets goods deficit

Concessions especially on critical areas like food, health, digital, and IP (intellectual property) must be fair, reciprocal, and aligned with India's development needs, he added.

"Otherwise, India risks giving up long-term control for short-term gains, a decision it may regret later," he said.

India and the USA are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed, and the sixth round will happen here next month.

Both sides are looking to finalise an interim deal before August 1, the deadline for suspended Trump tariffs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GDP

Ind-Ra cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% on weak outlook

GDP, India GDP

ADB lowers India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, cites impact of US tariffs

PremiumCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta

New NFRA chief Nitin Gupta brings experience of policy and Investigations

PremiumIndia US Trade

India-US trade deal: Exporters in a fix over possible tariff cost split

Premiumsalary, pay, purse

8th Pay Commission: Govt receives wish list from staff representatives

Topics : India trade policy India trade Trade talks India-Indonesia US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon