In its November 25 report on India’s manufacturing policies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, the USTR said India’s trade imbalances were partly due to its reliance on “cheap Chinese inputs” while exporting large volumes of finished goods to the US, particularly pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar products, and information and communication technology products.

“India has failed to restrict imports of these goods in sectors in which China exhibits structural excess capacity and production. These data reveal that US products compete with Chinese inputs in India, and Indian manufacturers’ increasing reliance on non-market economy (NME) inputs results in lost opportunities for US firms to manufacture or expand capacity for upstream goods as well,” it said.

Citing Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data, the report said that 3.8 per cent of value added in India’s exports to US in 2022 was attributable to China. In the same year, China’s share of value added in US exports was 1.6 per cent.

“ADB data similarly indicate that the value-added of Chinese inputs into India’s manufacturing exports to the US has hovered between 2.3 per cent in 2017, increasing to 4.4 per cent in 2024. Structural excess capacity and production in India suppress prices, investment, and production in the US in sectors that are critical to the functioning of the US economy,” it added.

Brahma Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the Centre for Policy Research, said in a post on X that the USTR’s Section 301 determination against India symbolised a significant shift in US trade doctrine.

“Rather than targeting specific instances of dumping or intellectual property theft, Washington is effectively treating India's developmental industrial policy itself as an offence by labelling its ‘industrial plans to expand manufacturing’ as ‘unreasonable acts’. With millions of Indians entering the workforce annually, expanding manufacturing, which accounts for 15–17 per cent of gross domestic product, is a fundamental developmental necessity to mitigate an unemployment crisis and make the economy more competitive,” he added.

India’s commerce department has rejected the US claim of structural ‘excess capacity’ in any sector, emphasising that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of trade deal negotiations between the two countries.

The US administration on Wednesday proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, citing structural excess capacity, but offered to lower the rate to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington concluded a trade deal.

The USTR said surging imports of Chinese inputs distorted competitive conditions in the Indian market and enhanced the artificial competitiveness of Indian downstream products manufactured using those inputs.

The report said India had become increasingly reliant on China for imports of intermediate consumption goods.

“India’s value of intermediate consumption imports from China is up $44 billion, or 97 per cent, between 2017 and 2025; by comparison, the value of intermediate consumption imports into the US from China is down $30 billion, or -21 per cent, over the same period. India and the US both had a 14 per cent share of intermediate consumption imports from China in 2017. However, for India, the share of imports from China increased to 16 per cent in 2025, while for the US, this share dropped to 7 per cent,” it said.

The report said India’s failure to effectively monitor and address imports and foreign direct investment (FDI) from NMEs such as China harmed US producers and exporters.

“Failures by India to address FDI aimed at increasing manufacturing for purposes of producing excess capacity from China also permit China to export its excess capacity through Indian industries. The result is distorted competitive conditions for US firms, and distorted prices, lost sales or exports, and diminished revenues in India and global markets,” it said.

Citing India’s Make in India, Self-Reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat), and production-linked incentive policies, the report said India had pursued a growth strategy through the development and implementation of industrial plans that had led to non-market-driven capacity expansion, production and exports in key manufacturing sectors.

“Following on decades of industrial plans, in recent years India has engaged in more aggressive industrial policy to increase the size of its manufacturing sector and boost key sectors,” it said.

The report observed that India’s goods trade surplus with the US had risen from $42.5 billion in 2023 to $57.3 billion in 2025, even as the country ran an overall global goods trade deficit of around $309 billion last year.

Chellaney said that while the US deployed hundreds of billions of dollars in massive, state-backed industrial subsidies, including under the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, it was penalising India for offering comparatively modest industrial incentives.