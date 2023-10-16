India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation reached a six-month high of -0.26 per cent in September, marking the sixth consecutive month in negative territory, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

This persistent deflation in factory gate prices is attributed to a high base effect, significant deceleration in food prices, and ongoing contraction in fuel and various manufactured products compared to the same month last year. In August, the wholesale inflation rate was -0.52 per cent, a sharp decline from 10.55 per cent in September of the previous year.

Food inflation decreased significantly to 3.35 per cent in September from 10.6 per cent in August. This drop was mainly due to reduced prices in vegetables (-15 per cent), potatoes (-25.2 per cent), and protein-rich items such as meat, eggs, and fish (-2.86 per cent). However, prices for cereals, wheat, pulses, onions, and milk accelerated during the same month.

The data also indicated that manufactured product prices contracted by -1.34 per cent in September, a trend that has continued for seven consecutive months. The contraction was led by food products (-1.90 per cent), vegetable and animal oils (-17.22 per cent), textiles (-7.13 per cent), paper (-9.99 per cent), chemicals (-6.71 per cent), metals (-2.73 per cent), and steel (-3.56 per cent).

Fuel prices also contracted by -3.35 per cent, led by LPG (-17.11 per cent) and high-speed diesel (-11.02 per cent), although petrol prices rose by 1.24 per cent.

Commenting on the WPI data, CARE Ratings Chief Economist Rajani Sinha expressed optimism, stating that some uptick in WPI inflation might be observed in the second half of this financial year due to the fading high base effect. She noted that while global crude oil prices pose an upside risk, weak demand from China is likely to keep global commodity prices benign. Sinha expects the average WPI inflation for the full financial year (FY24) to be below 1 per cent.

Sunil K Sinha, Chief Economist at India Ratings, also concurred, stating that rising crude oil prices and Middle East conflicts could push the wholesale inflation rate to around 0.5 per cent in October.

The continuing deflation in wholesale prices coincides with a recent drop in Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation, which fell below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the first time in three months. Although the Reserve Bank of India primarily tracks retail inflation for its monetary policy decisions, the persistent deflation in WPI is expected to exert a moderating influence on the CPI over time. The divergence between retail and factory gate inflation narrowed to 528 basis points in September from 735 basis points in August 2023.