Will do what's best for the economy, says RBI governor-designate Malhotra

A day after his appointment as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outgoing revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Tuesday that one must understand the landscape and do what is best for the economy.
“Let me first go, join, understand the turf, all perspectives. Here it is a different role. That’s a different role. You have to do the best, what is required for the economy,” Malhotra said, speaking to reporters outside the North Block.
Malhotra, 56, will take over as governor today at a time when there is growing clamour for an interest rate cut to support slowing economic growth. India's economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the July–September period of FY25.
Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI kept its benchmark interest rates at 6.5 per cent to control inflation but reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to inject liquidity into the system.
Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities, said she believes the new RBI governor will need to balance growth risks and recent headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation (6.2 per cent in October), which remains well above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent. “With the new governor coming from the Ministry of Finance, market participants might assume this could lead to a stronger role for the government in monetary policy decisions," she added.
Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said Malhotra has made tough taxation decisions relating to capital markets, including changes and harmonisation in capital gains tax treatment across asset classes, such as the removal of indexation for real estate and debt mutual fund gains, during his tenure as revenue secretary. “However, he has recently acknowledged the negative impact of excessive tax compliance and notices on business activity," she said.
Jain said recent surges in food prices are expected to ease in the coming months, with headline retail inflation likely to get further relief from lower energy prices and input costs. “Regardless of the RBI governor, we maintain our view that a high real policy rate and softening growth could create room for the RBI to lower the repo rate by 75 bps starting in February 2025, despite weaker FX and received 5-year swaps targeting a move toward 5.80," Jain added.
A 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra became the revenue secretary on December 1, 2022, after an eight-month stint as the secretary in the Department of Financial Services. That brief tenure handling the banking and non-banking sector will now come in handy for Malhotra as the regulator of the sector.