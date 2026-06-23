FAIMA urges PM Modi to crack down on unsafe medical coaching centres

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate action against alleged infrastructure and safety violations at coaching centres preparing students for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG), Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET), according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Business Standard.

In the letter dated 23 June, the doctors' body alleged that thousands of medical aspirants continue to study in overcrowded, poorly ventilated and structurally unsafe commercial buildings, despite the Centre's regulatory framework for coaching institutes.

“Despite paying exorbitant fees, these young doctors are subjected to hazardous sitting arrangements, sitting for 10-12 hours a day in congested basements or multi-storey buildings that lack basic fire escapes, functional ventilation or structurally sound exits,” FAIMA said in the letter.

The association urged authorities to strictly enforce the Ministry of Education's Guidelines for Regulation of Coaching Centers, 2024. It specifically highlighted provisions requiring a minimum of one square metre of floor area per student in classrooms and restrictions on running high-density teaching facilities from basements without necessary approvals.

FAIMA also called for mandatory fire-safety certificates for coaching centres and stricter penalties for violations. Citing the enforcement provisions under the ministry's framework, it said penalties of Rs 25,000 for a first offence and Rs 1 lakh for a second offence should be imposed rigorously, with repeated breaches leading to cancellation of registrations.

The association further demanded the creation of joint task forces comprising municipal authorities, fire departments and representatives of the National Medical Commission to conduct surprise physical audits of major coaching centres. It also sought the de-registration of institutes that do not publicly disclose key information such as intake capacity, structural stability details and fire-safety compliance certificates.

The letter comes amid renewed concerns over safety standards at coaching centres and educational establishments following a series of recent fire incidents. On 22 June, a fire in a commercial building housing coaching and training facilities in Lucknow killed at least 14 people and injured several others, prompting fresh scrutiny of emergency preparedness and building compliance. The incident followed other fire-related accidents at educational and commercial establishments in recent months, reigniting concerns over overcrowding, inadequate exits and poor adherence to fire-safety norms.

Seeking criminal accountability in cases involving serious structural hazards, FAIMA said negligence leading to safety risks should attract action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against institute managements and property owners.

The association warned that if “immediate, tangible action” is not taken to improve safety standards at coaching hubs, it may escalate the issue through nationwide democratic protests.