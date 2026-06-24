CA inter result 2026: The CA Intermediate 2026 results will be announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( : The CA Intermediate 2026 results will be announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) today, June 24, 2026. The results for all candidates who took the CA Intermediate May 2026 exams will be available on the official ICAI result websites, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Students must have their login information, including their unique registration number and roll number, handy to obtain the results quickly as the links become available. The CA Intermediate May 2026 exams were administered by the ICAI from May 5 to May 15, 2026.

ICAI on result announcement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) stated on the result release, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number".

How to check the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026?

· Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

· Press on the CA Intermediate May 2026 result link.

· Fill in your registration number and roll number.

· Submit the details.

· Your result will display on the screen.

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CA Inter Result May 2026: Details to Check

· Course/exam name

· Examination session/year

· Roll number of the candidate

· Course group name

· Paper and their scores

· Result status - pass/fail

· Grand total marks.

CA Intermediate Passing Criteria and Minimum Marks

To pass the ICAI CA Intermediate test, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent total aggregate in a group. The candidate receives "Pass with Distinction" if they receive at least 70 per cent marks in a single attempt.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: What to do after the result?

Students who pass the CA Intermediate exam will move on in their pursuit of chartered accountancy after the results are announced.

Candidates can also review ICAI's standards for verification and other results-related procedures if they are unsatisfied with their grades.

ICAI is expected to open the CA Inter May 2026 marks verification window on June 25, 2026, i.e., the day after the result announcement.

CA Inter May 2026 Result: Marks verification process

· Log on to the ICAI e-services website

· Fill in the user ID, password and captcha code

· Click on the login option

· Select CA paper(s) for marks verification

· Upload a scanned copy of your handwritten request

· Make the payment of the requisite fee and submit the form.