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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE Class 12 results expected soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 (HSC) results for 2026 within days, after an update from the DigiLocker platform

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Updates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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In the coming days, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12, or HSC Result 2026, is anticipated to be released. Candidates will be able to view their scores on DigiLocker and the official Maharashtra Board 12th result website, mahahsscboard.in.
 
The data uploading and verification procedure is nearing completion, as shown by the "Coming Soon" notification that appears on the DigiLocker website and app. Students will have easy access to their digital marksheets on their phones, and these will be accepted for admission to colleges.

How to check Maharashtra Board 12th Result Online?

— Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in.
 
 
— Press on the HSC Result 2026 link appearing on the homepage.
 
— Fill in your roll number or seat number and your mother’s name.

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— After submitting the details, the Maharashtra Board Inter Result 2026 will display on the screen.
 
— Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for later. 

How to check and download the Maharashtra Board 12th Result on DigiLocker?

— Log in to the DigiLocker website digilocker.gov.in or app using your mobile number (linked to Aadhaar).
 
— Visit the Education or Issued Documents section.
 
— Choose the ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’ from the list.
 
— Fill in the exam seat number and your mother’s name exactly as printed on the hall ticket.
 
— Once you press 'Get Document', the digital marksheet will be saved on your phone.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the Marksheets

The Maharashtra Class 12 results for 2026 are anticipated to be made public shortly. The website will provide an official confirmation of the time and date of the result release. Candidates should review the following information when downloading the marksheets:
 
· Candidate name
 
· Mother’s name
 
· Name of Board
 
· Class
 
· Subjects
 
· College code
 
· Marks scored
 
· Total marks
 
· Grade
 
· Qualifying status.

MSBSHSE 12th Result 2026: What happens after the results are announced?

Students must visit their local junior colleges to pick up the authentic marksheets and certificates. For additional admission requirements, the original grades and certificates might be utilised. It is recommended that candidates retain their original documentation.
 
Candidates who want to apply for the compartment exams must do so using the website link following the announcement of the Maharashtra class 12 result 2026.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: What to do if the website is slow?

The official website, mahresult.nic.in, it frequently sees a lot of traffic on the day of the results. Students can use the following advice if the page does not load:
 
· Clear Browser Cache: To load the most recent server version of the website, clear the browser's cache.
 
· Use Other Links: Save hscresult.mahahsscboard and hscresult.mkcl.org. Open in other tabs.
 
· Wait 15 Minutes: Traffic often peaks between 1:00 and 1:10 PM and then gradually decreases.

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Topics : Maharashtra Board results maharashtra hsc Maharashtra board

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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