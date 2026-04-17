CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam 2026: Who can apply, fees, key details

In a major shift, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a two-board-exam policy starting with the Class 10 session in 2026. Under the revised scheme, students who appeared for the main exams can improve their scores in up to three subjects through a second exam in May.

Notified on June 25, 2025, the policy will be implemented for the 2026 exam cycle. CBSE has also issued an official notice for private candidates wishing to appear for the second board exam.

How to apply for CBSE Second Board Exam 2026?

Visit the official CBSE private candidate portal

Enter the LOC application form online

Upload photograph and signature in JPG format under 40 KB

Make the payment of the the required fee via online payment methods

Download the submitted form for personal records.

CBSE second board exam 2026 eligibility

The Central Board of Secondary Education has set specific eligibility criteria for the second board exam. All students must appear for the main exam first. Those placed in the Compartment category in the first exam can opt for the second exam under the same category.

ALSO READ: Assam HS Result 2026 out today? Minister Ranoj Pegu responds to speculation However, students who did not appear in three or more subjects in the first exam are not eligible to take the second exam under the Compartment category. Such candidates will only be allowed to appear for the main exam in the following year.

CBSE Second Board Exam 2026: Fee structure and syllabus

Regular Fee- Rs 320 per subject

Approximate Total- Rs 1100 per subject

Late Fee: Rs 2000 (Additional).

Offline submissions or payment methods such as cheques or postal orders are not accepted. Late applications will not be considered, and forms without fee payment will be rejected. The Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the syllabus for the second exam will be the same as the first.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check This ensures consistency in preparation and evaluation. As the entire process is online, there is no need to submit physical documents. Candidates are advised to read all guidelines carefully and complete their applications before the deadline.

What's new about the two board examination system?

The updated scheme introduces a second exam window within the same academic year. Candidates who appear for the main board exam can retake up to three subjects under this system. The move aims to offer flexibility and reduce academic pressure by providing another opportunity within the same year.

Announced on June 25, 2025, the policy will be implemented from the 2026 exam cycle. The Central Board of Secondary Education has also issued an official notice for private candidates wishing to appear for the second board exam.