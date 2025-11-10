Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE Global Curriculum 2026: Board to begin international rollout from UAE

CBSE Global Curriculum 2026: Board to begin international rollout from UAE

In April 2026, CBSE plans to introduce the Global Curriculum to its affiliated schools outside of India, beginning with those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf nations

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

With the introduction of the CBSE Global Curriculum in April 2026, India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to expand its influence internationally. 

 

The effort, which is intended for CBSE-affiliated schools in the United Arab Emirates and other nations, aims to integrate worldwide learning standards with India's educational philosophy, signifying a significant change in the board's global aspirations.  Also Read: Haryana TET result 2025 out: 14% pass rate recorded, check scorecard & more

 

The action is viewed as a measure to increase the competitiveness of CBSE schools overseas in comparison to boards like Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate (IB).

 

About the CBSE Global Curriculum 2026

 

At Sahodaya School Complexes' 31st annual and first international conference in Dubai, the CBSE Global Curriculum was publicly unveiled. More than 800 school Complexes and education professionals from India and the Gulf area attended the two-day conference, which had as its theme "Rooted in Wisdom, Rising with Vision – Reimagining Education through NEP 2020." 

 

There are 106 CBSE-affiliated schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it the largest network outside of India.

 

Dr Ram Shankar, Director of the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai, stated that the curriculum is in draft form. “We will have more discussions with stakeholders for finalising the curriculum, and it is likely to be rolled out next academic year". 

 

What will be the context and lessons from CBSE-i?

 

The Central Board of Secondary Education-International, or CBSE-i, was introduced in 2010 and is one of the earlier international programs that the CBSE Global Curriculum builds upon. 

 

While upholding fundamental Indian values, CBSE-i provided an inquiry-based, skill-oriented, multidisciplinary learning method that placed a strong focus on research projects and critical thinking. 

 

The new curriculum, which takes into account infrastructure needs, regulatory compliance, academic practices, the academic calendar, instructor qualifications, and international standards, is especially made for overseas schools connected to the CBSE. 

 

Additionally, overseas schools associated with other boards and Indian CBSE schools will have the option to embrace it. However, the program was cancelled in 2017 due to limited adoption and operational challenges. 

 

CBSE engagement with GCC regulators 2026

 

In productive talks with CBSE officials, the Indian government, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, senior regulators and officials from GCC Ministries of Education, including those from Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, represented by Dubai's KHDA, Abu Dhabi's ADEK, and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), participated. The following topics were discussed:

 

Curriculum contextualisation for foreign schools

Teacher qualification standards and equivalence benchmarks

Global recognition of CBSE certificates

Teacher training programmes

Vocational and technical education pathways.

 

The regulators commended Gulf-based CBSE schools for their high compliance requirements, quality, and student achievement, and they praised CBSE's dedication to striking a balance between academic performance and affordability.

 

Implications for Indian schools in the UAE from CBSE 2026

 

The new Global Curriculum will be introduced in CBSE schools in the United Arab Emirates in April 2026. The program seeks to preserve the solid basic components of Indian education while preparing students for an increasingly interconnected world. 

 

Authorities from the UAE, such as KHDA, ADEK, and SPEA, will actively assist schools in bringing their facilities, teaching standards, and academic procedures into compliance with the new curriculum requirements.

 

The CBSE Global Curriculum will give the students the fundamental abilities, know-how, and adaptability needed in a world that is becoming more and more competitive. It also serves as a strategic step towards the board's increased international reputation.

 

Topics : CBSE schools CBSE India-UAE india-uae pact

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

