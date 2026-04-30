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Delhi CM Shri school result 2026 released for Classes 6 and 9 online

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially declared the results for the CM SHRI School Entrance Test today, Apr 30, 2026. On Apr 13, 75 specialised Delhi schools for admission

Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026

Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially released the results of the CM SHRI School Entrance Test 2026 for Classes 6 and 9 today, April 30. The results for Classes 6 and 9 were released online at edudel.nic.in, the official website where students can check them.
 
The admission exam for Classes 6 and 9 was administered on April 13, 2026, and the results are announced today. The exams for Class 11 are set for May 7, 2026, and the results are anticipated on May 25, 2026, across 75 specialised schools in the nation's capital.

How to check Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026 result?

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) at edudel.nic.in.
 
 
Step 2. On the homepage, find and click the link that says "CM SHRI Admission Result 2026-27."
 
Step 3. You will be routed to a login page. Fill in your registration number and date of birth as required.

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Step 4. Press the 'Submit' button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
 
Step 5. We strongly advise you to download the result page and take a printout for later reference. 

Delhi CM Shri School Entrance Test 2026: What happens after the results?

After the results are announced, the department will create a merit list based on the candidates' scores, which will initiate the selection and admission process. The preferences you indicated during the application process and this merit list will then determine school allocation.
 
A physical and medical fitness test will be part of an additional round for applicants to the residential Shaheed Bhagat Singh CM SHRI School. Your overall score on the written exam and this second round will determine your final selection for this institution.
 
 

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Topics : Delhi government schools Delhi government Delhi schools

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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