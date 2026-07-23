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TN Supplementary Result 2026 out at dge.tn.gov.in; know how to download

The TN SSLC Class 12 supplementary exam result 2026 will be out soon on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. The exam was conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026

TN Supplementary Result 2026

TN Supplementary Result 2026 latest updates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 on July 22, 2026. 
 
Private candidates who took the exams must visit the official website to obtain their provisional marksheets. The TN HSC 12th supplementary exam took place between June 29 and July 7, 2026. 
 
Students must go to the official website and log in with their roll number and birthdate in order to download the provisional marksheets. For future admission criteria, private applicants who took the exams need to have a copy of their provisional marksheets.

TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN at tnresults.nic.in.
 
 
Step 2: Press on the TN Results link

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Step 3: Click on the Supplementary Exam - Result - Statement of Marks Download link
 
Step 4: Log in with the roll number and date of birth
 
Step 5: The online marksheet will be showcased on the screen
 
Step 6: Download the marksheet for later reference.

How to download the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via the app?

·        Download the TN Board Result 2026 app from the Google Play Store 
 
·        Press on the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF link
 
·        Use the application number and date of birth as the needed login credentials  
 
·        Save the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF and take a printout for later.  

How to download TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard via DigiLocker?

·        Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store 
 
·        Press on the TN HSE +2 supplementary scorecard PDF link
 
·        Use the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials   
 
·        TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen for download 
 
·        Save the TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a printout. 

Details mentioned on Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Marksheet 2026

·        Student's Name
 
·        Registration Number
 
·        Subject-wise Marks
 
·        Total Marks
 
·        Result Status
 

What after the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026?

Students who meet the requirements can proceed with the Class 11 admissions process. The real marksheet should be picked up from the relevant school; the online marksheet is only temporary.
 
Candidates should double-check every detail and notify the school administration right away if there are any inconsistencies. This year, 95.20 per cent of students passed the TN HSC 12th exam, with 97 percent of female students and 93.19 percent of male students passing.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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