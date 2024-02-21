ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024: All about important instructions, schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to start the ICSE Class 10 exams today, February 21. There will be one shift for the Class 10 board test, which runs from 11 am to 1 pm for many subjects.



English Literature–English Paper 1 will be the first test in Class 10 or ICSE, while Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) will be the final test on March 28, 2024. The Art Paper 4 test will last three hours and start at 9 am. Students may go to the CISCE website for additional appropriate information. Students must keep their admit cards for their specific exam centres.







The question paper might be distributed to students at 10:45 a.m. to them to begin writing at 11:00 a.m. Tests on 29 February, 7 March, 16 March, 28 March will start at 9 am.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024: Guidelines

• Students are suggested to arrive at their exam centres at least 30 minutes prior to the exam.

• Students should answer the questions in a similar sequence as introduced in the question paper.

• According to the official ICSE exam guidelines, the utilisation of electronic devices during the exam is banned.

• Students may use either a black or blue ballpoint pen or fountain pen for writing answers.

• During the evaluation, handwriting quality will be taken into consideration.

• Pencils are permitted exclusively for diagrams.

• The continuation booklets will be distributed to the students upon request just whenever they have finished writing on all pages of the recently issued response booklet/continuation booklet.





• Students should sign the top sheet of the main answer booklet in the assigned area on the sheet. The UID, Inde number, and subject should be shown on the top sheet.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024: Essentials

Beginning with the 2024 exam year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate exam (CISCE) has chosen to stop the compartment tests for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exams.



In any case, in a similar test year, students will get the opportunity to take improvement exams and raise their scores. Students will be allowed to take up to two subjects in the improvement tests.