Home / Education / News / IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2025 soon; check when and where to download

IBPS is expected to declare the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result soon. Candidates can download their results by logging in with the required credentials. The exams were held on Dec 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results will be released shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The result will be made public on ibps.in. This page will provide the direct URL to check it.
 
Candidates must put their date of birth, registration number, roll number, and password. The IBPS will serve 8022 posts of Clerk (Office Assistant – Multipurpose).
  On December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary exams were held.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF?

·        Visit the official website at ibps.in.
 
·        On the homepage, press on the link available that says, RRB clerk prelims result 2025.
 

·        Fill in the login credentials.
 
·        Press the submit button.
 
·        The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
 
·        Download and save it for later reference. 

What’s next after IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

The candidates' eligibility for the next stage of the selection process is indicated by the results. The IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary cutoff will be made public following the results announcement.
 
To shortlist applicants for the mains exam, which is set for February 1, 2026, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result will be made public during the third week of January 2026.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

