Neet-UG retest today: 2.2 million aspirants to appear under tight security

More than 2.2 million medical aspirants are set to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or Neet-UG retest, on Sunday, June 21, amid heightened security measures.

The re-examination comes nearly seven weeks after the original May 3 test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, triggering widespread protests and calls for a fresh examination. The test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates with disabilities eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write until 6:20 pm.

The examination will be held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 overseas locations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has directed candidates to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm. Entry will not be permitted after the stipulated time. Candidates have been asked to carry a printed copy of their fresh admit card, a valid photo identity proof, and two passport-size photographs. Revised admit cards were issued earlier this month following the cancellation of the original examination.

What measures has the NTA taken to secure the examination?

According to media reports, with scrutiny on the examination process at an all-time high, the NTA has put in place extensive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the retest.

As part of extensive security arrangements for the NEET-UG retest, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted question papers to 18 locations across the country. The agency also conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday to assess preparedness and the functioning of key systems, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, jammers, frisking arrangements and biometric verification facilities.

Meanwhile, 40-50 security personnel have been deployed on average at each centre. Bank officials have also been stationed at around 1,500 branches holding confidential examination material, while the Department of Posts has coordinated teams at nearly 700 collection centres for the transportation of OMR sheets, PTI reported.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed preparations at a high-level meeting earlier this week and directed officials to ensure that the examination is conducted with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency. Ministry of Education officials have also been deployed across states to coordinate examination-related activities and report to a central command centre headed by the NTA Director General.

How will examination centres be monitored?

The NTA said comprehensive arrangements have been made to conduct the examination in English and 12 Indian languages.

More than 95,000 examination rooms have been equipped with CCTV cameras, while around 6,700 observers have been deployed at examination centres. These officials are supported by over 100 virtual observers who will monitor live CCTV feeds centrally.

The agency said CCTV footage will also be analysed using artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools to identify anomalies, creating a multi-layered surveillance mechanism at the national, state and ministry levels. To prevent electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been installed across centres, including 17,054 supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and 34,257 by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), PTI reported.

How has candidate verification been strengthened?

Candidate verification procedures have been significantly strengthened for the re-examination. The NTA has deployed 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 staff for biometric verification. Biometric manpower has been doubled and supplemented with face authentication technology to improve security while minimising waiting times at examination centres.

A Centre Systems Officer (CSO) has been stationed at each of the 5,440 centres to monitor CCTV feeds and address any technical issues in real time. The agency said each examination room will have two invigilators, while every centre will be staffed with more than 10 additional examination functionaries.

Why is the NEET-UG retest being conducted?

The NTA cancelled the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak, prompting calls for a fresh test from students and parents across the country.

Ahead of Sunday’s examination, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in the NTA, state governments and education authorities, urging candidates to appear for the test without fear or anxiety and assuring them of a fair and transparent examination process.