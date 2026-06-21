IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms as monsoon set to advance further

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning activity across large parts of the country, while indicating that conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more regions of central and eastern India.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over several parts of eastern and northeastern India during the coming week. West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness the most intense spell over the next few days. Rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, reduced visibility and landslides in vulnerable regions.

Apart from rainfall, the IMD has predicted widespread thunderstorm activity across several states.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are likely over parts of northwest, central, eastern and peninsular India over the next few days. States likely to be affected include Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of Maharashtra.

Rain to continue across west coast and southern states

Along the west coast, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall between June 22 and June 25. In southern India, heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema and parts of Tamil Nadu during different periods over the next six days.

Heatwave conditions to persist in parts of north and central India

Even as rainfall activity expands, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha until June 24.

The IMD said maximum temperatures are unlikely to change significantly across most parts of the country, though temperatures may gradually decline by 2-5 degrees Celsius over southern India and by up to 3 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra later in the week.

Delhi’s weather forecast

Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Sunday, with the IMD forecasting a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 27 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues warning for fishermen

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to squally weather and strong winds.

Warning areas include parts of the central and northern Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, waters off the Odisha coast and stretches of the Arabian Sea adjoining the coasts of Gujarat, Konkan, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Wind speeds in some areas may reach 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph.