Bengal has broken its shackles, says PM Modi in first visit since polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said West Bengal was entering a new phase, claiming the state had broken free from its "shackles" following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the recent Assembly elections, its first ever in the state.

Addressing the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Tarakeswar, Modi said the atmosphere in the state reflected a sense of change and renewed optimism.

"I want to congratulate and extend my best wishes to the people on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here; it feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles. As if the restoration of Bengal's pride has begun. Today's event is a witness, and the launch of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work building its new future," he said.

The prime minister said the newly elected BJP government had begun work on development initiatives across the state.

"The BJP government has started working at a super-fast pace for Bengal's development," Modi said.

The BJP secured 207 of the 294 Assembly seats, defeating the Trinamool Congress, which won 80 seats. The result ended the 15-year tenure of the government led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ahead of his address, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in West Bengal and inaugurated 49 PMGSY-III road projects covering over 315 km. He also dedicated railway projects and laid foundation stones for rail works worth around Rs 590 crore. Additionally, he released the 23rd PM-Kisan instalment of Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting more than 9.44 crore farmers nationwide.