Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengal has broken its shackles, says PM Modi in first visit since polls

Bengal has broken its shackles, says PM Modi in first visit since polls

Addressing the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Tarakeswar, Modi said the atmosphere in the state reflected a sense of change and renewed optimism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in West Bengal's Tarkeshwar district. (Photo: YouTube/@narendramodi)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said West Bengal was entering a new phase, claiming the state had broken free from its "shackles" following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the recent Assembly elections, its first ever in the state.
 
Addressing the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Tarakeswar, Modi said the atmosphere in the state reflected a sense of change and renewed optimism.
 
"I want to congratulate and extend my best wishes to the people on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here; it feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles. As if the restoration of Bengal's pride has begun. Today's event is a witness, and the launch of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work building its new future," he said.
 
 
The prime minister said the newly elected BJP government had begun work on development initiatives across the state.
 
"The BJP government has started working at a super-fast pace for Bengal's development," Modi said.
 
The BJP secured 207 of the 294 Assembly seats, defeating the Trinamool Congress, which won 80 seats. The result ended the 15-year tenure of the government led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
 
Ahead of his address, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in West Bengal and inaugurated 49 PMGSY-III road projects covering over 315 km. He also dedicated railway projects and laid foundation stones for rail works worth around Rs 590 crore. Additionally, he released the 23rd PM-Kisan instalment of Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting more than 9.44 crore farmers nationwide.
 

More From This Section

Abhijeet Dipke, protest, CJP, cockroach janta part

'Won't leave till Pradhan resigns': CJP's Dipke seeks extension of protest

Delhi Metro

Ban on political ads in Delhi Metro during Model Code of Conduct valid: HC

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Only one Shiv Sena exists, led by Shinde: Shah's jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

NTA NEET UG 2026

Neet re-exam: Security tightened at 92 Kota centres; candidate count falls

Buses parked at Wadala BEST depot as employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) stage an indefinite strike requiring various demands

BEST strike day 2: Mumbai commuters struggle as buses remain off roads

Topics : Narendra Modi West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week