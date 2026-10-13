Nilekani panel explores last-minute question papers to prevent exam leaks

The Centre’s examination reform task force is considering generating question papers at the last minute from a large question bank to prevent leaks, with the panel expected to submit its recommendations within three months of its formation on July 28, its chairman, Nandan Nilekani, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Nilekani said the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak had raised questions about the need for conventional question papers, given the economic incentive to obtain and sell them in advance.

“So I think the question becomes, why do we need to have something called a question paper? Because the moment you have a question paper, that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold. So the way to do it is to really have a massive bank of questions. And only at the last minute, generate the question paper for that day,” he said.

This would remove the economic incentive to obtain and sell question papers, he added. Nilekani said AI could also generate question papers on the day of the examination to prevent leaks.

The panel is also examining the expansion of computer-based testing, which would require a wider network of examination centres, Nilekani said. India currently has around 150,000 locations where candidates can take tests, and the network needs to expand, he noted.

“We have 150,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded. So I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee,” Nilekani said.

The committee would identify the root causes of examination-related problems and use technology to address systemic weaknesses, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen to implement its recommendations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on July 26, following protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for accountability in the examination system. The Centre subsequently informed the Supreme Court that the panel would recommend reforms to strengthen the security and credibility of competitive examinations, particularly those conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Artificial intelligence could help India improve literacy and numeracy for millions of people, Nilekani said. AI tools could also make information more accessible by allowing people to interact with computers in their preferred languages, he added.

Nilekani dismissed concerns that AI would lead to widespread job losses in India’s information technology services sector, calling the argument “absolute hogwash”.

Companies would need greater support to fundamentally transform their operations using AI, creating more work for technology services firms, he said.

“I think this is all disaster marketing to suit the interests of large capital. The fact of the matter is that the requirement for companies like Infosys or others is actually more than ever before because the transformation of enterprise is a very complex activity. And AI requires fundamentally reimagining the way you do business. And it's a root and branch surgery that is required. And this, in fact, even more requires firms like ours to show companies how to go about making those transformations, how to reimagine the future,” he said.

Nilekani said companies would need to transform their operations, reskill workers and build new capabilities to adopt AI, adding that the technology’s capabilities were far ahead of its deployment.

While AI coding agents would make coding more productive, Nilekani said most of the work in technology projects lay beyond coding, including governance, change management and business transformation. New jobs would emerge in understanding client requirements, coordinating teams and ensuring AI systems did not hallucinate or act unpredictably, he added.

Small businesses could become a major source of job creation if AI improved their productivity and gave them better access to markets, capital and information, Nilekani said. Millions of small enterprises could expand and hire more workers as a result, he added.

India’s strength lay in applying AI at scale rather than competing only to build models and computing infrastructure, Nilekani said, citing the country’s experience with digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar and UPI.