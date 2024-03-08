Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UCEED 2024: Result declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, click for more details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced UCEED 2024 result on March 8, 2024. Applicants can view at the result through the official site of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2024

UCEED 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the UCEED 2024 results today on the official website. The candidates who took the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 can see their results by visiting uceed.iitb.ac.in. But, the scorecards might be downloadable between March 11 and June 12. 
The official website expects candidates to enter their Login ID and Password to see the UCEED results 2024. The UCEED result, shown as a scorecard, contains significant data, for example, the applicant's name, roll number, sectional score, and complete score. Applicants are shortlisted for the counselling system, which incorporates document verification and seat assignment, in view of their UCEED score.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

UCEED 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in, the official UCEED website.
Step 2: Choose the link titled “UCEED 2024 Result.”
Step 3: Enter your password, email address, and UCEED registration number and press on the “Submit” button.
Step 4: The UCEED 2024 scorecard will be showcased on your screen.
Step 5: Download the UCEED 2024 scorecard, then print it out for later. 

UCEED results 2024: Insights 

Each shortlisted applicant will be assigned a common merit rank. The rank list will be created utilizing the combined Part-A and Part-B marks for UCEED 2024 as the reason for the calculation of the total marks. 
All applicants who took the UCEED 2024 test will have their Section A grades shown on the Portal, as per the UCEED data booklet given by IIT Bombay. For the candidates who didn't pass the UCEED 2024, the Part-B score, rank(s), and total marks won't be shown. 
Downloading the applicant's Part-A answers for UCEED 2024 will only be possible up until the results are declared. Following the declaration of the UCEED results, the Part- A answer download feature will be deactivated. No extra demands will be entertained, according to the institute website.

UCEED: Overview 

UCEED 2024 is available to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). Applicants looking for admission to the Bachelor’s Degree programme in Design (BDes) at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ) should appear for the exam.

Also Read

CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process to end today at official website

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

TS ICET 2024 registration begins at icet.tsche.ac.in for MBA, MCA

AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

JEE Result 2024: View JEE Mains BArch, BPlan scorecard at official website

AIM, Meta partner to establish Frontier Technology Labs in schools

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Application correction window opens today

Both CEED and UCEED exams were conducted on Sunday, January 21 from 9 am to 12 pm. The draft answer key for Part-A was announced on January 23.

Topics : IIT entrance exam IIT placements IIT Delhi education IIT Bombay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon