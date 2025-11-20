Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

The new Bihar cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the LJP (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on Thursday, November 20. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth term on Thursday at a grand ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also sworn in as his deputies.
 
A 26-member Council of Ministers took oath alongside Kumar, marking the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state. The cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
 
 
Nine first-time legislators have been inducted into the cabinet, including LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav in the Mahua Assembly constituency.

Also Read

Prashant Kishor

After Bihar defeat, Prashant Kishor undertakes silent fast at Gandhi Ashram

Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif Mohammad, Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Bihar CM for 10th time: Key facts

Samrat Choudhary, Samrat

Samrat Choudhary named BJP leader in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha named deputy

migration

Best of BS Opinion: A new migration survey offers hope for policymaking

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Made an effort but failed: Prashant Kishor after Bihar election debacle

Here's a look at the full list of Bihar cabinet ministers:

  1. Samrat Chaudhary – BJP
  2. Vijay Kumar Sinha – BJP
  3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – JD(U)
  4. Vijendra Kumar Yadav – JD(U)
  5. Shravan Kumar – JD(U)
  6. Mangal Pandey – BJP
  7. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal – BJP
  8. Leshi Singh – JD(U)
  9. Ashok Chaudhary – JD(U)
  10. Madan Sahni – JD(U)
  11. Nitin Nabin – BJP
  12. Ram Kripal Yadav – BJP
  13. Santosh Kumar Suman – HAM(S)
  14. Sunil Kumar – JD(U)
  15. Mohammad Zama Khan – JD(U)
  16. Sanjay Singh (Tiger) – BJP
  17. Arun Shankar Prasad – BJP
  18. Surendra Mehta – BJP
  19. Narayan Prasad – BJP
  20. Rama Nishad – BJP
  21. Lakhendra Kumar Raushan – BJP
  22. Shreyashi Singh – BJP
  23. Pramod Kumar – BJP
  24. Sanjay Kumar – LJP (Ram Vilas)
  25. Sanjay Kumar Singh – LJP (Ram Vilas)
  26. Deepak Prakash – RLM
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several CMs from NDA-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.
 
The NDA returned to power in Bihar with an overwhelming victory, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.
 
Kumar, 71, currently a Member of the Legislative Council, did not contest the polls. With nearly 20 years in office, he remains one of the country’s longest-serving CMs.
 

More From This Section

Bihar Elections

Datanomics: Incumbents boosted JD(U) and BJP vote share in Biharpremium

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

Rajeev Shukla backs Rahul Gandhi after poor performance in Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar election results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya

Lalu's daughter Rohini quits politics, says 'I'm disowning my family'

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Day after victory, NDA leaders meet Nitish over govt formation in Bihar

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 JDU BJP Council of Ministers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon