Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth term on Thursday at a grand ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also sworn in as his deputies.
A 26-member Council of Ministers took oath alongside Kumar, marking the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state. The cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Nine first-time legislators have been inducted into the cabinet, including LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav in the Mahua Assembly constituency.
Here's a look at the full list of Bihar cabinet ministers:
- Samrat Chaudhary – BJP
- Vijay Kumar Sinha – BJP
- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – JD(U)
- Vijendra Kumar Yadav – JD(U)
- Shravan Kumar – JD(U)
- Mangal Pandey – BJP
- Dilip Kumar Jaiswal – BJP
- Leshi Singh – JD(U)
- Ashok Chaudhary – JD(U)
- Madan Sahni – JD(U)
- Nitin Nabin – BJP
- Ram Kripal Yadav – BJP
- Santosh Kumar Suman – HAM(S)
- Sunil Kumar – JD(U)
- Mohammad Zama Khan – JD(U)
- Sanjay Singh (Tiger) – BJP
- Arun Shankar Prasad – BJP
- Surendra Mehta – BJP
- Narayan Prasad – BJP
- Rama Nishad – BJP
- Lakhendra Kumar Raushan – BJP
- Shreyashi Singh – BJP
- Pramod Kumar – BJP
- Sanjay Kumar – LJP (Ram Vilas)
- Sanjay Kumar Singh – LJP (Ram Vilas)
- Deepak Prakash – RLM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several CMs from NDA-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.
The NDA returned to power in Bihar with an overwhelming victory, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.
Kumar, 71, currently a Member of the Legislative Council, did not contest the polls. With nearly 20 years in office, he remains one of the country’s longest-serving CMs.