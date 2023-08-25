Mizoram polls: Former minister and Congress leader K S Thanga joins ZPM

Mizoram's former agriculture minister K S Thanga formally joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Thursday at a programme at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl. ZPM, an electoral alliance, was formed by six regional parties.

Thanga resigned from the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on June 9. He was a member of the MPCC's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which has recently been dissolved.

In his resignation letter, Thanga highlighted several reasons for his departure. He criticised the Congress state president, Lalsawta, for not adhering to the party constitution and acting unilaterally.

Thanga also alleged that Lalsawta pressured Lal Thanhawla into resigning as the party chief in 2021, before the end of his term.

Thanga joined the Congress in 1994 and was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two consecutive terms from the Aizawl South-III seat between 2008 and 2018. He served as a parliamentary secretary for eight years before being appointed a minister in the then Congress government.

Northeast Live reported that several Congress leaders at the unit level in the Aizawl-III constituency, including two general secretaries of the MPCC, have also submitted their resignations.



On April 21, former minister Zodintluanga Ralte resigned from the post of treasurer of the MPCC, citing the 'dictatorial' style of Lalsawta.

Elections for the 40-member assembly are set to take place later this year. Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition ZPM has six MLAs, Congress has five, and the BJP one.

(With inputs from agencies)