J&K elections: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for Phase 2, 3

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its third list of second and third phases for the upcoming three-phase election for 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP released a list of 10 candidates for the second phase and 19 candidates for the third phase of the J&K elections.

The party has nominated Ashok Bhat from Habbakadal, Mohammad Akram Choudhary from Gulabgarh, Kuldeep Raj Dubey from Reasi, Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Thakur Randhir Singh from Kalakote-Sunderbani.

The BJP party has excluded senior leaders such as former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and former ministers Sat Paul Sharma, Priya Sethi, and Sham Lal Choudhary.