J&K elections: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for Phase 2, 3

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its third list of second and third phases for the upcoming three-phase election for 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP released a list of 10 candidates for the second phase and 19 candidates for the third phase of the J&K elections.
The party has nominated Ashok Bhat from Habbakadal, Mohammad Akram Choudhary from Gulabgarh, Kuldeep Raj Dubey from Reasi, Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and Thakur Randhir Singh from Kalakote-Sunderbani.
The BJP party has excluded senior leaders such as former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and former ministers Sat Paul Sharma, Priya Sethi, and Sham Lal Choudhary.
The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place over three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. This will be the first election since the abrogation of Article 370, with the vote counting set for October 4.
In the Jammu and Kashmir polls, the BJP has announced that it will not form alliances with any political party and will instead back strong independent candidates for the assembly seats in the Kashmir valley where it is not fielding its candidates.
J&K elections: Phase 2 BJP candidates
Ashok Bhat (Habbakadal)
Mohammad Akram Chaudhary (Gulabgarh) (ST)
Kuldeep Raj Dubey (Reasi)
Baldev Raj Sharma (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi)
Thakur Randhir Singh (Kalakote–Sunderbani)
Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali (Budhal) (ST)
Mohd. Iqbal Malik (Thannamandi) (ST)
Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari (Surankote) (ST)
Chowdhary Abdul Ghani (Poonch Haveli)
Murtaza Khan (Mendhar) (ST)
J&K elections 2024: Phase 3 candidates
Pawan Gupta (Udhampur West)
Balwant Singh Mankotia (Chenani)
Sunil Bhardwaj (Ramnagar) (SC)
Jeevan Lal (Bani)
Satish Sharma (Billawar)
Darshan Singh (Basohli)
Rajiv Jasrotia (Jasrota)
Adv. Vijay Kumar Sharma (Hiranagar)
Devinder Kumar Maniyal (Ramgarh) (SC)
Surjit Singh Slathia (Samba)
Chandra Prakash Ganga (Vijaypur)
Gharu Ram Bhagat (Suchetgarh) (SC)
Narinder Singh Raina (RS Pura–Jammu South)
Yudhvir Sethi (Jammu East)
Devinder Singh Rana (Nagrota)
Arvind Gupta (Jammu West)
Sham Lal Sharma (Jammu North)
Mohan Lal Bhagat (Akhnoor) (SC)
Rajeev Sharma (Chhamb)