Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / EC reviews poll preparedness in Maharashtra, seeks action against fake news

EC reviews poll preparedness in Maharashtra, seeks action against fake news

Taking a strong view, the CEC made it clear that the game of fake news on social media will not be allowed to prevail

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Rajiv Kumar on Saturday ordered a crackdown on fake news on social media. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday ordered a crackdown on fake news on social media in Maharashtra, where assembly elections are due later this year, sources said.

Reviewing the poll preparedness in Maharashtra along with fellow Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, Kumar also directed state police officers to speed up investigation in electoral offences filed in the state during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Election Commission, which is in Mumbai to review poll preparedness in Maharashtra, met district electoral officers (DEOs), superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners and other senior officials of the state government.

 

Taking a strong view, the CEC made it clear that the game of fake news on social media will not be allowed to prevail and directed officials to ensure swift response and action against the menace.

The CEC reviewed the Assured Minimum Facilities at all polling stations and directed DEOs to ensure proper management of voter queues on polling days in the state.

He also directed DEOs to visit polling stations personally to review all arrangements and asked them to ensure benches for voters in queue, drinking water and parking of vehicles for booths located in congested areas.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

BJP to contest Jharkhand polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U): Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Key points of BJP's J'khand manifesto to be released from Oct 3: Himanta

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Maha poll review: EC warns of action over voter inconvenience complaints

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong, allies don't like peace in J-K; want to bring back Art 370: PM Modi

Demolition, construction,

From demolition to campaign, bulldozers become party tool to pull crowds

The CEC also asked the DEOs to ensure proper signages and directions for guiding voters where multiple polling stations are in one location.

The commission also sought status of electoral offences related FIRs in Lok Sabha elections from superintendents of police and directed review of all cases related to personnel, EVM and social media.

CEC Rajiv Kumar and his fellow Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu are on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26 and elections are expected to be announced some time next month.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights: BJP wrongly overpowered MCD, stole mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch Rs 22,600 cr projects; 3 supercomputers, metros: Details

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Talks positive, decision soon on seat-sharing: CM Shinde after meeting Shah

Satya Pal Malik

Will campaign for MVA; BJP will be wiped out in Maha polls: Satya Pal Malik

Former Union law minister, Ashwani Kumar

Assembly poll results will help realign political forces: Ex-law minister

Topics : Election Commission of India Maharashtra Assembly Elections Fake news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon