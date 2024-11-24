Business Standard
No hope of SP coming to power till 2047: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

He accused the opposition party of misleading the Backwards and Dalits by allying with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Congress in 2024

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
The Samajwadi Party is not expected to come to power in Uttar Pradesh till 2047, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday, taking a dig at the opposition party chief Akhilesh Yadav over its dismal performance in the assembly bypolls.

The BJP won six of the nine assembly seats while its ally RLD won one, with the opposition Samajwadi Party winning the remaining two.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, Maurya, in a post on X, said, "The SP's fake PDA (Parivar Development Agency) collapsed in the by-elections. Those who claimed (victory) in nine seats are now unable to tell the count."  He accused the opposition party of misleading the Backwards and Dalits by allying with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Congress in 2024.

 

"But the public rejected the SP outright," the senior BJP leader said. "Forget about 2027, wait till 2047 Akhilesh ji. Even then there is no hope of SP coming to power," he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed during the by-election campaign that his party would win all the nine assembly seats and the BJP would be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

"We will repeat 2017 in 2027, and once again write a new chapter with the target of crossing 300. If we are together, we are safe! Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country is safe, development is also safe.

