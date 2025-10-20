Monday, October 20, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation

Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap booked for MCC violation

Mahua police filed a complaint after a viral video showed Tej Pratap Yadav using an SUV with a police logo and beacon during his nomination procession on October 16

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tej Pratap

Yadav floated a new party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being in a relationship with a woman (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hajipur (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Sunday  According to a statement issued by the district police, the Circle Officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16.

"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," it said.

 

Yadav floated the party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being in a relationship with a woman.

He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was hacked'. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days later, after his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Biharis never waste votes: Chirag Paswan dismisses Prashant Kishor's claims

voting

Bihar polls: With a day left for nominations, INDIA bloc looks unsettled

election, bihar polls

Bihar election 2025: Will voters end the state's decade-long liquor ban?

Sanjay Jha

Bihar at takeoff stage… industrialisation next: JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha

Election

EC reactivates its economic intelligence panel after six-year gap

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Tej Pratap Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon