Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi leads mega roadshow in Patna

Bihar Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi leads mega roadshow in Patna

Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from inside his vehicle

Modi, Narendra Modi

The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, and will conclude at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening.

Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from inside his vehicle.

The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, and will conclude at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg.

People showered flower petals on the PM's cavalcade amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Modi arrived here from West Bengal on a two-day visit.

After reaching the BJP office, he is scheduled to meet the party's leaders in the state. He will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

ECI has zero tolerance for violence, ready for peaceful Bihar polls: CEC

Anant Kumar Singh JDU

Anant Singh: Mokama's 'Chhote Sarkar' back in spotlight after murder arrest

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for 2nd phase Bihar polls

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address public rallies, attend mega roadshow in Bihar today

arrest

Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Election 2025 News Patna rally Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon