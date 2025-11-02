Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ECI has zero tolerance for violence, ready for peaceful Bihar polls: CEC

He assured the voters of Bihar that the numerous police officials, returning officers, zilla parishad officials are ready to conduct a free and fair elections

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday reiterated the Election Commission of India's zero tolerance towards violence.

He assured the voters of Bihar that the numerous police officials, returning officers, zilla parishad officials are ready to conduct a free and fair elections, which will set a benchmark for the whole world.

"I want to appeal to everyone to come and participate in the election process, and everyone come to exercise their right to vote. On the topic of violence, Election Commission wants to make it clear that the Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence. No incident of violence will be tolerated. The Election Commission is ready to make sure that the electors can peacefully vote. Our 243 returning officers, that many observers, every zilla's collectors, zilla adhikari, SP, SSP, police observers, everyone is ready," CEC Kumar told reporters here in Kanpur.

 

The CEC's comments come amid the recent murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama assembly constituency while he was present in the rally of Jan Suraaj candidate from the constituency, Piyush Priyadarshini. Following the murder, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested.

CEC is on Kanpur to visit his alma mater Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur as the institute recently conferred him with the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA), its highest award to its alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit.

"Today I have come to IIT Kanpur as a former student, after they had decided to acknowledge and honour me. I have spent the most energetic years of my life in Kanpur city for four years, and I am really attached to it. This is my good luck that I get to be here and go to IIT Kanpur," he said.

He also stressed on the neutrality of the ECI being an integral part of the poll body, amid repeated allegations of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

"This is also that time when elections in Bihar are happening. In Bihar elections, every political party, in their own way, are asking for electors to vote for them. I want to say it once again that for Election Commission no one is in ruling, or opposition side, everyone is neutral. The first phase of elections will happen on November 6, second phase will happen on November 11, and counting will happen on November 14," he said.

As he encouraged every elector in Bihar to exercise their franchise, he said that the elections, which will be conducted transparently, competently, and with ease will set a benchmark not only for Indian elections but world over.

"The hope is that the Bihar polls will happen not only transparently, competently, with ease and not only be an example for the country but for the world," he said.

Following the murder, the ECI on November 1 ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them.

According to an official statement from the poll body, the Commission has approved the transfer of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barh-cum-Returning Officer, Chandan Kumar; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barh-1, Rakesh Kumar; and SDPO Barh-2, Abhishek Singh, in connection with Mokama Assembly Constituency.

The poll body has also sought a detailed report from the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the murder.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

