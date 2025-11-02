Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

Police arrests JD(U) candidate Anant Singh over Jan Suraaj worker's death

The JD(U) candidate, who is contesting the election as a NDA nominee, was arrested by the police from his house in Mokama in the wee hours on Sunday

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav during election campaigning in Mokama three days ago.

The JD(U) candidate, who is contesting the election as a NDA nominee, was arrested by the police from his house in Mokama in the wee hours on Sunday.

Talking to PTI, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed his arrest. He, however, refused to divulge further details.

Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. The incident had taken place close to the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations in Mokama area.

 

The police registered four FIRs in connection with the incident. Anant Singh has been named as an accused along with four others in one of the FIRs, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the grandson of the deceased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

