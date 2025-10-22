Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday promised to provide one government job per family within 20 months if his party forms the government in Bihar.
Addressing the media in Patna, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said that contractual and community workers across the state, including the Jeevika Didis, would be made permanent and offered higher pay and benefits.
"Once we form our government, Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and a salary of ₹30,000 per month will be given to them. The interest on the loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived off. For the next two years, Jeevika Didis will be given interest-free credit. Jeevika Didis will also be given an additional ₹2,000 allowance. All Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth ₹5 lakh," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
"We have already announced the BETI and MAA Yojana. B for Benefit, E for Education, T for Training and I for Income. This means that from the moment our daughters are born, a separate program will be run for them until they earn income. We will also implement the MAA Yojana. M for Makaan, A for 'Ann' (food) and A for 'Aamdani' income... What Bihar needs now is economic justice," he added.
The RJD leader pledged to regularise all constitutional employees working in the state. “We will give them the status of permanent government staffers,” he said, adding that Bihar’s governance model needs economic justice, not temporary solutions.
What is Jeevika scheme?
The Jeevika scheme was launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2007 under the World Bank supported Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP). It aims to empower rural women by organising them into self-help groups (SHGs) and federations to improve their access to finance, livelihoods, and social development programmes.
While the initiative has reached millions of households, the workers, known as Jeevika Didis, operate on contract and lack permanent employment benefits.
RJD-Congress 'friendly fight'
On Monday, the RJD Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar polls, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released even as the party has not reached a formal seat-sharing formula with its Mahagathbandhan allies, including Congress.
On the same day, the Congress released its second list, naming seven more candidates. This takes the party's total number of candidates to 61.
At least eight assembly seats in Bihar are expected to see a 'friendly fight'. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who is the party's senior election observer for Bihar polls, is expected to reach Patna on Wednesday. He is likely to meet Tejashwi Yadav to resolve the issue of 'friendly fight' within the opposition Mahagathbandhan, reported news agency ANI.
Bihar elections 2025
The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.