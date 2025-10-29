Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Shah, Rahul among political leaders set to hold rallies today

Bihar polls: Shah, Rahul among political leaders set to hold rallies today

Union minister Rajnath Singh and several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also hold rallies in support of NDA candidates in different parts of Bihar

amit shah, rahul gandhi

During the day, Shah will address public rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai in favour of the NDA nominees, while Rahul Gandhi will join other INDIA bloc leaders | Image: Canva

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Poll temperature has shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies on Wednesday in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state.

Union minister Rajnath Singh and several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also hold rallies in support of NDA candidates in different parts of Bihar.

During the day, Shah will address public rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai in favour of the NDA nominees, while Rahul Gandhi will join other INDIA bloc leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, at two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

 

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a number of rallies separately in favour of NDA nominees in assembly segments of Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts on Wednesday.

These rallies will be in addition to election meetings of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav and former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi.

The blitzkrieg is expected to set the tempo for the BJP-led coalition, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to return to the poll-bound state for two back-to-back rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bihar Opposition

INDIA bloc manifesto pledges one job per household, review on liquor ban

criminal, politician

Bihar Assembly elections: 32% of phase-1 candidates with criminal cases

Tejashwi Yadav

'Tejashwi Pran': INDIA bloc promises jobs, free power in poll manifesto

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Modi-Nitish govt strangled aspirations of youth in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Law and order has collapsed in Bihar ahead of polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesBSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon