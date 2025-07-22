Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar SIR: Over 5.2 mn voters not found at addresses; 1.8 mn found dead

Bihar SIR: Over 5.2 mn voters not found at addresses; 1.8 mn found dead

The Election Commission said on Tuesday that 2.6 million electors have shifted to different constituencies, while another 700,000 have enrolled at two places

Poll officials in the state have shared detailed lists of the 2.136 million electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

During house-to-house visits in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found that more than 5.2 million voters were not present at their addresses and another 1.8 million have died.
 
The Election Commission said on Tuesday that 2.6 million electors have shifted to different constituencies, while another 700,000 have enrolled at two places.
 
Poll officials in the state have shared detailed lists of the 2.136 million electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 5.23 million who are reportedly deceased, permanently shifted, or have enrolled at multiple places.
 
 
From August 1 — when draft electoral rolls will be published — to September 1, a full one-month window will be available for any member of the public to file objections to any additions, deletions, or rectifications in the draft poll rolls.
 
Functionaries said the 12 political parties, which have been given a list of electors who have shifted, are not found or have died, will know why such names will not be included in the draft rolls.
 
They added that political parties have been asked to connect with such voters so that they can approach the poll authorities in the state for inclusion of their names in the draft rolls.
 
The final roll will be published on September 30 after the due claims and objection process, to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded and no ineligible one is included.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Election Commission Bihar Elections

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

